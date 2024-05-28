“The District Attorney Failed to Meet the Burden of Proof, Period”





UPDATE: Todd Blanche, Donald Trump's lead defense attorney, began opening closing arguments by telling jurors that Donald Trump “is innocent.”

“He committed no crime and the prosecutor did not meet the burden of proof, period,” Blanche told jurors, according to Cat Giona, in a report for Rolling Stone.

“This case concerns documents. It's a paper affair. This is not a meeting with Stormy Daniels 18 years ago, one that President Trump has repeatedly and adamantly denied took place. »

He argued that the allegations – that business records were falsified to conceal repayment of secret payments to Daniels – were in fact “accurate and there was absolutely no intent to defraud.”

The jurors are in for a long day. The defense says it will need about 2.5 hours for its conclusions; the prosecution says it will take 4.5 hours. This will take all day and could mean jurors will be asked to stay past the 4:30 p.m. finish time.

The courtroom is also packed with notable figures, including Trump's daughter Tiffany, sons Eric and Don Jr., and Eric's wife Lara, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, according to Politico. Also present: District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the case.

The Biden campaign, meanwhile, is planning a news conference outside the courthouse, marking perhaps the first time the president's re-election efforts have weighed in on the trial. Two of Trump's spokespeople — Jason Miller and Steven Cheung — were present outside to listen to the remarks and perhaps rebut a bit for the cameras.

PREVIOUSLY: Donald Trump's secret trial draws to a close, as lawyers present closing arguments today before the case goes to the jury.

With huge stakes for the former and possibly future president, jurors will decide whether machinations around a 2016 payment by Michael Cohen, then Trump's lawyer, to porn star Stormy Daniels add up to conspiracy criminal in violation of campaign finance and tax laws. .

The Manhattan district attorney accuses Trump of approving an illegal scheme in the final round of the 2016 presidential campaign to bury Daniels' claim that he had a long-ago extramarital sexual relationship. Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 for his silence in October, using a home equity loan that he funneled to Daniels' attorney through a shell company created expressly for the transaction. Prosecutors say the crime was that Trump authorized a false paper trail to disguise his reimbursement to Cohen as routine legal work.

The latest chapter of the trial follows nearly five weeks of testimony ranging from the mundane cataloging of financial documents to the uncomfortable details of an alleged 2006 sexual relationship between Trump and Daniels that triggered the events that led to this affair.

Jurors saw Daniels clash with a Trump defense attorney, Susan Necheles, over the adult entertainer's veracity, his career choices and motivations for claiming Trump cheated on his wife, Melania Trump . They watched as defense attorney Todd Blanche called Cohen a liar for his testimony about contacting Trump to signal that a deal with Daniels was imminent.

They also saw Trump's former White House communications director, Hope Hicks, cry on the stand and — before being removed from the courtroom by Judge Juan Merchan — saw a Trump ally, Robert Costello, grunting in a “ridiculous” manner when the judge was subjected to a complaint. prosecutor's objection to part of his testimony.

They heard from nearly two dozen witnesses in total, including two called as part of the defense team's relatively brief rebuttal. They have not heard from Trump, who exercised his right as a criminal defendant not to appear in court.

Meanwhile, jurors saw reams of texts, emails and phone histories collected by both sides. They will have to decide whether the documents and testimony prove an illegal conspiracy to influence the 2016 presidential election using fraudulent accounting, or show nothing more than messy behind-the-scenes maneuvering in a national political campaign.

Jurors were given a week off to return to normal lives while following Merchan's instructions to avoid trial coverage and commentary. The judicial blackout imposed on jurors to avoid exposure to the unprecedented case includes social media, where Trump was busy during the break proclaiming his innocence and portraying the judge and prosecutors as his executioners. Among Trump's complaints on his Truth Social platform, Merchan gave jurors seven days off and did not sequester them. He also complained that the prosecution had the final say in the case, even though that is standard procedure in a trial.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels. He and his lawyers both argue that Cohen was actually being paid for his ongoing work and that the nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed was a legal way to protect his campaign and family from this embarrassment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/05/trump-hush-money-trial-closing-arguments-1235942366/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos