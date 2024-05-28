Imran Khan finally breaks silence on why he split from ex-wife Avantika Malik: My internal struggle wasn't helping my marriage





Imran Khan finally breaks silence on why he split from ex-wife Avantika: My internal struggle wasn't helping my marriage

Laut aao Imran is always at the top of our list! After a long absence from the public eye, famous actor Imran Khan has graced his esteemed presence on social media and our life is blessed. However, it's not just her online presence that has garnered attention, but also her candid revelations about her personal life, particularly her past marriage and current relationship.

Imran Khan on splitting from his ex-wife

In a recent interview with a media portal, Imran Khan spoke openly about his separation from ex-wife Avantika Malik, shedding light on the reasons behind their separation. He told India Today: “Without going into too much detail, because I hesitate to add a lot of fuel to the fire of gossip, but while I was dealing with all this baggage and my internal struggle, I I discovered that my marriage and relationship didn't help any of this.”

Highlighting the essence of a healthy relationship, Imran emphasized the importance of mutual growth and support. He added: “In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you make each other better, healthier and stronger, and you support each other to be better, better and stronger. We weren't in this place.”

For those who don't know, the couple, childhood sweethearts, separated in 2019, marking the end of an era for both.

Imran Khan's GF Lekha makes relationship Insta official

However, amidst the shadows of his past, Imran Khan found a new ray of light in his life in the form of Lekha Washington. The actor confirmed his relationship with Lekha, and the couple recently made headlines when Lekha shared a romantic photo of them on her Instagram stories.

The preview shows Imran and Lekha lost in each other's gaze against the backdrop of a picturesque sky. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor expressed his admiration for Lekha, describing her as a positive and supportive presence in his life.

However, according to the latest reports, the duo is not only romantically involved but also shares a living space. The couple is reportedly staying in an apartment rented from none other than director Karan Johar.

