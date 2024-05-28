Indonesian president orders halt to development of government apps The Register





Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday ordered government officials to stop developing new apps. According to the president, Indonesia's central and regional governments together operate a fleet of 27,000 applications, many of which overlap or are not integrated. New platforms are often developed each time a new minister, governor or civil servant takes office. A ministry is standing accused to use more than 500 different applications. The proliferation of applications is more than confusing and bureaucratic, it is expensive. This year alone, governments have requested 6.2 trillion rupees ($386.3 million) in the budget for the development of new applications.







“The presence of bureaucracy must be useful, not complicate things and not slow them down” declared the president told officials they needed to integrate both applications and data.







“There can no longer be excuses for this and that because I feel that the data belongs to me, the data belongs to my ministry, the data belongs to my institution, the data belongs to my regional government which is not no longer authorized,” he ordered. . The battle cry against app proliferation was raised at a launch ceremony for INA Digital, an integrated platform for government services that is expected to help contain problematic platform proliferation when it launches in September. INA Digital is one of the projects managed by a category or division called GovTech. Its integration of national digital services will start with nine focus areas, according to local media: health services, education, social assistance, digital identity based on population data, One Data Indonesia services, financial transactions, portal service integration, state apparatus services and online driving license. Its ultimate goal is familiar to observers of digital government services: providing citizens with a single identifier to access government services through a portal, while agencies all share access to a single set of personal data.

