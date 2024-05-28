PM Modi says West Bengal will be best performing state for BJP





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses confidence that the BJP will become the biggest winner in West Bengal in an interview with ANI on May 28, 2024. Credit: Twitter/ANI

With only the final and seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections remaining, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 28) sounded confident that the BJP will emerge as the biggest winner in West Bengal. He said the Lok Sabha election in the state “is one-sided” and Trinamool Congress leaders are “frustrated”. In an exclusive interview with YEARSPrime Minister Modi spoke about his party's performance in West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said that the party will achieve maximum success in the state. Follow live updates from India's general elections here In the Bengal elections, the TMC party is fighting for its existence. You must have seen it during the last legislative elections, we had three seats. The people of Bengal took us from three to 80. We received a lot of support in the Lok Sabha in the last elections. This time, the best performing Indian state will be West Bengal. The BJP is achieving the most success in West Bengal, he said. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP made strong inroads into the TMC stronghold of West Bengal, winning 18 seats and being just behind the ruling party which won 22 seats. #WATCH | Regarding West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “TMC party is fighting for its existence in Bengal elections. In the last Assembly elections, there were 3 of us and the people of Bengal took us to 80 (seats), we got a huge majority. the last Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/W2zuDq8vmo -ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024 The Prime Minister also mentioned that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal were one-sided with the public supporting the BJP, causing panic in the Trinamool Congress government. There are constant killings and attacks. BJP workers are locked up in jail ahead of elections. Despite all these atrocities, the public is coming out to vote in large numbers, PM Modi added. PM Modi also attacked the Trinamool Congress over the Calcutta High Court's decision to cancel all OBC certificates issued to West Bengal after 2010. He also slammed the Congress, accusing it of granting justified reservations on religion, which is not authorized in the Constitution. He referred to Mamata Banerjee's earlier remarks that he did not accept the High Court's verdict on OBC certificates and said they were misusing judicial power. They have a modus operandi. First, they started the sin of giving it to minorities by making a law in Andhra Pradesh, they lost in the Supreme Court and the High Court threw it out because the Constitution does not allow it. So they cleverly started the game from the back door and overnight these people made all castes of Muslims into OBCs and stole their rights from the OBCs… When the High Court judgment came, it became clear that such a large fraud was underway. place. But what is even more unfortunate is that for vote bank politics, they are now also abusing the judicial system. And they even say that whatever happens, we will not listen to the court. This situation cannot under any circumstances be acceptable, he declared. Six phases of Lok Sabha elections have been completed and the final phase will be held on June 1 in 57 constituencies in eight states and Union Territories. The election results will be announced on June 4.

