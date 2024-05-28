Trump trial: Robert De Niro and Capitol Police officers appear at the courthouse with the Biden campaign





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden's campaign fronted former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York on Tuesday with actor Robert De Niro and two former police officers in an effort to refocus the presidential race on the former president's role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

It's a stark turnaround for Biden's team, which had largely ignored the trial since it began six weeks ago and is now seeking to capitalize on its dramatic final moments, sending the Goodfellas actor and first responders who were at the Capitol. January 6th. Biden's campaign had been reluctant to fuel Trump's argument that his criminal trials were the result of politically motivated prosecutions, but ultimately decided to engage because his message about the issues at stake in the election struggled to resonate. breaking through the intense concentration. on the trial.

A senior Biden adviser said they were not there to talk about the trial and that De Niro and the officers did not directly reference the sordid criminal case rather to exploit mainstream media attention on the judiciary process. But Trump advisers argued at a dueling news conference that the presence of Biden's team confirmed claims by former Republican presidents that his prosecutions were politically motivated.

We're not here today because of what's happening there, Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler told reporters, pointing to the courthouse. We are here today because you are all here.

What there is to know:

Prosecutors and defense attorneys in Donald Trump's secret trial are expected to make closing arguments to the jury after more than four weeks of testimony. The debates are expected to last all day. Follow live updates. Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records, charges punishable by up to four years in prison.

The back-to-back news conferences were a sideshow to the main event taking place inside the courthouse, where closing arguments were underway in the only Trump trial likely to surface before the November election. There are two others directly related to Republicans' efforts to overturn their 2020 loss to Democrat Biden: a federal case in Washington is related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and a case in State in Georgia accuses him of election interference. He has pleaded not guilty in these cases.

The Biden campaign released a new ad last week narrated by De Niro sharply criticizing Trump's presidency and his plans if he were re-elected.

I don't want to scare you. No, wait, maybe I want to scare you, De Niro told reporters. If Trump returns to the White House, you can say goodbye to those freedoms we all take for granted.

The actor presented himself as the true New Yorker and mocked Trump's history of sometimes unsuccessful business ventures and self-promotion, saying Trump was seeking to destroy the city.

We New Yorkers tolerated him when he was just another shitty real estate scammer posing as a big shot, De Niro said. I love this city. I don't want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but also the country and, ultimately, he could destroy the world.

Former Washington, D.C. police officer Michael Fanone and former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn spoke about their personal experiences on Jan. 6, with Fanone describing his injuries sustained by the mob of Trump supporters seeking to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's candidacy in the 2020 presidential election. victory.

“I came here today to remind Americans what Donald Trump is capable of and the violence he unleashed against all Americans on January 6, 2021,” Fanone said.

The two former officers were also witnesses during a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Hundreds of law enforcement officers were beaten and bloodied during the partisan-led attack of Trump, who came down after a rally and broke into the Capitol while Trump remained silent for hours.

Americans need to wake up. This is not a drill, said Harry Dunn, a former Capitol Police officer who unsuccessfully ran for office in Maryland.

We cannot count on these institutions to stop Donald Trump, he added. We Americans will have to go to the polls to defeat him once and for all.

Trump's campaign staff held their own news conference at the same location, outside the courthouse, to respond to De Niro, the January 6 officers and the Biden campaign.

Top Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller called De Niro, who won Oscars for his roles in The Godfather: Part II and Raging Bull, a failed actor and said Biden's press conference proved the Trump's arguments that the trial, like others the former president. faced, was politically motivated.

After months of saying politics had nothing to do with this trial, they showed up and made a day-long trial for President Trump in Lower Manhattan a campaign event, Miller said.

Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for the Trump campaign, called the Biden campaign desperate, failed and pathetic and said its event outside the trial was a full-fledged concession that this trial is a witch hunt coming from above.

