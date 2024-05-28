Xi Jinping calls for quality jobs for young people rather than bitterness

A year after telling young Chinese struggling to find jobs that they must eat bitterness or endure hardship, Xi Jinping has changed his tune as the world's second-largest economy struggles to return to full health.
As youth unemployment remains nearly three times the overall rate, China's president sounded a more sympathetic note Tuesday, ordering the ruling group of the Communist Party's politburo to make provision for high-quality, full employment an economic priority.
This contrasts sharply with his comments to young people last May that they should embrace hardship as he did in the 1960s when, as a teenager during Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution, he was sent to the countryside to carry out manual labor, including shoveling manure.
On Tuesday, Xi asked the Politburo to give top priority to the employment of university graduates and other youth groups.
[We should] develop more jobs that allow them to fully showcase their knowledge and strengths, he said, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
China's economy grew more than 5 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier. But economists believe that the recovery is uneven, supported by manufacturing, exports and public investment, but that household consumption and investor confidence remain affected by the crisis in the real estate sector.
China's unemployment rate for 16-24 year-olds topped 21 percent in June last year, when the National Bureau of Statistics suddenly stopped publishing the figures, citing a need to improve methodology.
The government began publishing youth unemployment figures again in December, but this time excluding students. That figure rose to 14.7 percent in April, up from 15.3 percent a month earlier, but still well above the urban unemployment rate of 5 percent.
In his statement to the politburo, Xi said leaders should encourage young people to engage in employment and entrepreneurship in key fields, key industries, [and] urban and rural communities and small and medium-sized businesses.
About 12 million graduates are expected to enter China's job market this year, but many complain they cannot find work that matches their qualifications or with salaries high enough to justify the expense of attending college.
Leaders should analyze the reasons for labor shortages in some sectors and resolve the problem that there are jobs but no one to fill them, Xi told the politburo.
A year ago, Chinese state media published articles highlighting how Xi's experiences in the countryside in 1969 set an example for today's youth.
To collect the manure, you had to take off your shoes, roll up your pant legs, [and] jumping barefoot, said one article, which mentioned eating bitter nearly 30 times, quoting him as saying. He [Xi] was covered in sweat, manure and urine, mixed together, wet and smelly.
The article said that only by passing the work exam and establishing the idea of seeking difficulties for oneself can you…bring your thoughts closer to people.
In other comments at the politburo, Xi asked executives to take steps to promote employment of migrant workers, the millions of people who move to China for work.
As construction work dried up due to the real estate downturn, many workers had to look for other jobs, with some returning to their hometowns and towns.
Stabilize the scale of employment and income of people who have emerged from poverty and prevent a large-scale return to poverty due to unemployment, Xi said at the politburo.