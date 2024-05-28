Actor Imran Khan breaks silence on allegations he 'took drugs', says 'it was disturbing'





Imran Khan speaks out about the rumors about him during his absence from social media.

Imran Khan said people would write things about him without thinking about the repercussions.

Actor Imran Khan has not been seen in a film for a while now. Although the actor has had the chance to stay in the spotlight by making public appearances and maintaining an active presence on social media, Imran refused to do so until recently. While Imran Khan's return to social media was met with much aplomb, his absence caused a stir with several rumors surrounding his life and appearance.

In a recent conversation with India Today, Imran was asked about the negative rumors spread about his appearance during his absence from social media. He said: “Even if you're not on social media, it's still traditional media. I receive the newspapers at home. My mother, my aunts and this generation who still have the newspaper at home would see the images and be disturbed.

They saw the images, the captions and the information, which implied that I was on drugs or something. It was disturbing. It's then complicated to have this conversation with your parents, with your family and to say: Listen, I can't handle what these people say and what they do. People say these things without consideration, without thinking about how they land, he added.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan is gearing up to make his comeback to Bollywood after a nine-year hiatus, marking a significant moment in his career. Imran said, “I have these conversations with writers, directors and producers. I'm trying to find something that really sparks. I guess at this point, two stories have kind of resonated with me, which I'm developing with the directors, but they're not close to a full project yet. So, I don't have an actual film yet that I've signed or a series that I've signed that I'm committed to.

Although it was earlier reported that Imran would star in Vir Das' directorial debut Happy Patel, he was quick to dismiss the rumours. He told Times Entertainment: “That’s not true. Vir Das directs and stars in Happy Patel. I'm not in the movie. They just used a photo of me as part of a joke in the movie. This has discouraged Imran Khan's fans, who are eagerly waiting for his comeback after a long hiatus. He was last seen in Katti Batti in 2015.

