Russia to open consulate in Stepanakert





Russian senator and head of the Russian Foreign Council Grigori Karasin suggested that Moscow open a consulate in Stepanakert (Khankendi) this year. Russian State News Agency TASS reported that Karasin made this suggestion in a meeting with Samad Seyidov, Chairman of International and Interparliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament, on Monday. We plan to start preparatory work in the near future and count on your support, Karasin said. This will allow us to eliminate the disparity in mutual consular presence. OC Media contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan for comment. Rauf Mirkadirov, a political analyst, called Karasin's statements absurd, saying OC Media that no Russian resides in Stepanakert. A consulate should serve citizens who live far from the capital and facilitate their work under a visa regime, but Azerbaijan and Russia do not have a visa-free regime, he said. At the same time, no Russians live in this city, and I don't think that thousands of Russian citizens will live there in the future. Mirkadirov suggested that Azerbaijan and Russia could have secret deals to establish a Russian presence in Nagorno-Karabakh alongside Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan prime suggested open a Turkish consulate in Shusha (Shushi) in 2021, after the city came under Azerbaijani control during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. Trkiye plans to open a consulate in the ancient city of Shusha as soon as possible. By doing so, we will ensure faster and more effective implementation of our activities in the region, Erdoan said at the time. Stepanakert remains deserted after the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh fled to seek refuge in Armenia following the region's capitulation to Azerbaijan in September 2023. Earlier in May, Turkey's ambassador to Baku, Cahit Bac, said According to Azerbaijani media, Stepanakert must be ready before Turkey opens a consulate. For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as de facto, unrecognized or partially recognized when discussing institutions or political positions in Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

