17th Apeksi National Working Meeting in Balikpapan, Rahmad Mas'ud: Opened by President Joko Widodo – Kotaku.co.id
KOTAKU, BALIKPAPAN-Mayor of Balikpapan H Rahmad Mas'ud confirmed the preparations of the Balikpapan City Government (Pemkot) to host the 17th National Working Meeting (Rakernas) of the All-Indonesia Regional Government Association (Apeksi), from June 1 to 6, 2024.
Rahmad announced these preparations during a press conference at City Hall, Tuesday (28/5/2024).
“Our preparations have reached 99.9 percent,” said Rahmad Mas'ud, accompanied by a number of Balikpapan City Government officials, including Balikpapan City Government Regional Secretary (Sekda) H Muhaimin, the assistant to the Balikpapan City Government I Zulkifli, the assistant to the Balikpapan II City Government Andi. Yusri Ramli, Assistant III of the Balikpapan City Government Andi Sri Juliarty. Also seen was the senior director (director) of Perumda Tirta Manuntung Balikpapan (PTMB) Yudhi Saharuddin.
It was explained that around 79 regional heads throughout Indonesia had confirmed their participation in this grand activity.
Nine regional secretary-level officials were also present. So far, there are 13 district and city representatives whose participation in the activity has not been confirmed, out of 98 heads throughout Indonesia.
“Thank God there are almost 5,000 confirmed participants,” he said.
He clarified that this activity would also be combined with several events, such as cultural carnivals representing each region.
“Thank God for the enthusiasm of the people and regional heads of 98 regions, mayors who will be present in Balikpapan City,” he said.
On this occasion, Rahmad revealed that the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, also participated in the 17th Apeksi National Working Meeting in Balikpapan City.
In particular by officially opening the Apeksi national work meeting.
“God willing, on June 4, 2024, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, will be present. Until today it is still confirmed that he will open the Apkesi event.
“And at the gala dinner, if you wish, he will also be present,” Rahmad said.
Thus, Rahmad Mas'ud expressed his gratitude to all regions present at the Apeksi national working meeting in the City of Faith.
In addition to calling on all residents of Balikpapan City to continue maintaining a conducive city, amid the development of the National Capital (IKN) of the archipelago which is the benchmark for the core of the IKN.
“Of course, Balikpapan City has a very strategic role, including holding the 17th Apeksi National Working Meeting in East Kalimantan (Kaltim), especially in Balikpapan City,” he explained.
Rahmad Mas'ud also expressed his gratitude to all residents of Balikpapan City for achieving the cleanest city in all of Indonesia.
Yes, Balikpapan, under the leadership of Balikpapan Mayor H Rahmad Masud, is able to become the cleanest city in Indonesia.
It even won and retained an award from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) in the form of Adipura Kencana as the cleanest city in the Large City category in 2023.
“This cannot be separated from our involvement, collaboration and synergy between the Balikpapan City Government and all elements of society,” he explained.
The Apeksi National Working Meeting is a great event that will be combined with various interesting events. The Balikpapan City Government is also involving MSME stakeholders by preparing 200 tenants who will be spread across several business points.
However, it is hoped that these MSMEs can provide maximum service. So that guests are impressed by the culinary delights and friendliness of the citizens of the City of Faith.
