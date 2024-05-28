“I took care of everything…”





Imran Khan rose to immense fame when his film, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, released. He made millions fall in love with his “sweet boy” days, long before it became a thing. He proved to the world that a 'hero' doesn't need to fight and perform action sequences to win hearts; he can earn it by playing the role of a heroine's best friend. While Imran tried his best to leave a mark in the hearts of the audience, his films failed to generate numbers at the box office and he left the world of glamor and glitz. It was around the same time that Imran divorced Avantika Malik. The actor spoke for the first time about the reason for his separation.

Imran Khan explained the reason for divorce with Avantika Malik

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011 and in 2019, the couple separated due to irreconcilable issues. Recently, in an interview with India Today, Imran revealed the reason behind his divorce for the first time. The actor said he was suffering from depression at the time and he realized his marriage wasn't working. He added that he didn't want to add fuel to the fire of rumors, but that he had a lot of baggage to deal with. Imran said:

“Without going into too much detail, because I hesitate to add much fuel to the gossip fire, but as I dealt with all of this baggage and my internal struggle, I discovered that my marriage and relationship This doesn't help at all.”

Imran further added that in an ideal marriage, both people should make each other better, healthier and stronger. However, they were not in that place and so they separated. He reportedly said:

“In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you both make each other better, healthier, stronger, and support each other to be the healthier, better, stronger version. We weren't not in this place.”

When Imran Khan revealed how he takes care of his daughter, Imara as a single father

In an interview with Zoom, Imran Khan spoke about his days and how he is especially keen to take care of his daughter, Imara, as well as his ex-wife, Avantika. He revealed that Imara stays with him from Thursday to Sunday and he makes sure not to work during those days as he has to drop her off to school, get her ready and be with her. He reportedly said:

“Thursday to Sunday I don't work, those are the days I have my daughter with me, so because I have to take her to school, get her ready, be there and do all these things. I I don't work Thursday to Sunday, I only work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Like when I start shooting for something, things will play out, by fir dekha jayega.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's love story which ended in divorce

Imran and Avantika were school sweethearts. The couple started dating when they were nineteen and it was in 2010 that they got engaged. Their love was endless and the following year, they got married in the civil service at Imran Khan's mamu, Aamir Khan's house in Pali Hills. It was in 2014 that Avantika and Imran welcomed their first child, a little girl they named Imara. However, after eight years of marriage, the couple separated but were careful not to discuss the gruesome facts of their relationship in the media.

On a personal level, Imran Khan has moved on and found love with Lekha Washington.

