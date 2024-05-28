Connect with us

THESE stocks would gain if PM Narendra Modi is re-elected, says Motilal Oswal chief Raamdeo Agarwal

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to power for a rare third consecutive term will boost stocks of defense, infrastructure, railways and capital goods companies, the head of brokerage firm Motilal said Oswal Financial Services.

“These are areas where the government has focused and invested money. It is very likely that the government in power will continue. If they come back… they will go (with) a lot more force,” Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman and co-founder of the brokerage, said on Saturday.

“Over the next five years you will see major actions from the government to boost these sectors.”

India's week-long general election ends on Saturday and ballot counting is scheduled for June 4.

Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to return to power, according to opinion polls, although low turnout has raised some concerns about the margin of victory.

Analysts view a surprise Modi defeat as an unlikely event, but fear a market correction – like that seen two decades ago – in the event of a “vague” mandate.

India's benchmark Nifty 50 index had fallen 17% in two sessions following the 2004 election results, when the then ruling coalition, led by the BJP, lost and was expected to retain power.

During his two terms, Modi focused on improving India's dilapidated infrastructure and boosting domestic manufacturing, particularly in the defense sector. The government has proposed a record $133 billion in infrastructure spending for the 2025 fiscal year.

Shares of major defense, infrastructure and capital goods companies have risen between 64% and 480% in the past 12 months, outperforming the Nifty 50's quarter-rise.

“If for some reason the ruling party does not have a clear mandate, then it is scary. The correction will be quite brutal because the expectations for political continuity are very high,” said Agrawal of Motilal Oswal .

Any changes to the capital gains tax regime in the post-election budget could also hurt the market, he said.

“The issue of capital gains tax adjustments is definitely on the table. The government has not denied it. It is a major unknown,” Agrawal said.

Published: May 28, 2024, 06:35 IST

