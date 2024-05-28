5 things we learned from the Trump trial





It was easy to become distracted by the colorful cast of characters who paraded on the witness stand during 16 days of testimony in Donald Trump's first criminal trial. There was the former porn star, the tabloid editor, her disgraced former fixer, the former press secretary who burst into tears on the stand.

They all spent much of their testimony rehashing a story that has been public for years. Yet they also revealed new details about Trump's alleged scheme to pay Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public with their sexual relationship, a move at the heart of the prosecution's case against Trump.

Trump denies having an affair with Daniels and claims he was falsely accused of 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide his payments and buy his silence before the 2016 election.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday and a jury could return its verdict as soon as this week.

Here are five things we learned during the trial:

The National Enquirer executive described a partnership with Trump aimed at bolstering his presidential bid.

To make their case, prosecutors must convince the jury that Trump's main concern was his campaign when he paid Stormy Daniels to stay silent and falsified business records to hide the payments.

Trump's longtime friend David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enqurier, may have reinforced that point when he spoke and described an August 2015 meeting at Trump Tower when he agreed to be Trump's eyes and ears to help bury damaging stories during his term. campaign.

Pecker, with his gray hair pulled back into a collar-length mullet, told the jury how Michael Cohen, Trump's lawyer at the time, called him in August 2015 and said that The Boss, his nickname for Trump wanted him to come to Trump Tower. Pecker described talking with Trump and Cohen for 20 to 25 minutes and that his former aide Hope Hicks was in and out of the room during their meeting. Trump wanted to know how the Enquirer could help Trump's campaign, Pecker said. Pecker described how he offered to publish positive articles about Trump, negative articles about his opponents, and to inform Trump when women contacted reporters with stories about the real estate mogul.

“I said I would be your eyes and ears because I know the Trump Organization had a very small staff,” Pecker told the jury. And then I said anything I heard in the market, if I heard anything negative about yourself or if I heard anything about women selling stories, I would let Michael Cohen know and he would get another magazine to kill the story or someone would have to buy them.

Pecker described how he then bought a story about Trump from a doorman at Trump Tower and another from a former Playboy model. But when it came to suppressing Daniel's story, Pecker said he didn't want the National Enquirer associated with a porn actress. Michael Cohen ended up paying Daniels directly and said Trump agreed to reimburse him.

Pecker established that they intended to make these profits for this campaign as early as the Trump Tower meeting in August 2015, said Norm Eisen, a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution and a former adviser to the committee. House Judiciary, led by Democrats. during Trump's first impeachment.

Read more: What happens if Trump is found guilty? Your questions, answers

Hope Hicks said Trump was worried about Stormy Daniels' story coming to light before the 2016 election.

Hicks, Trump's former communications director, broke down crying on the witness stand moments after describing why Trump was so motivated to keep certain stories out of the public eye before the election.

The prosecution questioned Hicks about a conversation she had with Trump in February 2018, as information began to emerge that Stormy Daniels had been paid to remain silent about her sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.

Hicks was Trump's White House communications director and then sat at a desk just outside the Oval Office. She described Trump asking her how information about her affair with Daniels was being spread in the press. Trump seemed relieved that the story hadn't come to light sooner, Hicks said.

He wanted to know how it was going, and just my thoughts and my opinion on this story versus a different story before the campaign if Michael hadn't made that payment, Hicks said. And I think Mr. Trump's view was that it was better to deal with it now and it would have been bad for this story to have been made public before the election.

After saying that, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said: No further questions. She started crying moments later.

Stormy Daniels described being pressured to have sex with Trump

Daniels told the jury she felt there was a power imbalance when Trump allegedly had sex with her in a Nevada hotel room in 2006. She described meeting Trump at a tournament celebrity golf course on the shores of Lake Tahoe, the first meeting that took place for the first time. motion on the events of the case. She was 27 years old at the time and was attending the event to promote a porn studio. Trump invited her to his hotel room to discuss his reality TV show The Apprentice, she said.

Daniels gave specific details about her time with Trump. She described Trump's bodyguard telling her which elevator to take to get to the penthouse, describing the double doors leading into the room and the black-and-white tile floor. She remembers talking to him and then excusing herself to go to the bathroom where she looked in her toiletry bag and saw Old Spice and Pert Plus and gold tweezers in a manicure set. When she came out of the bathroom, she saw that Trump was on the bed, between her and the exit, wearing his boxers and a T-shirt.

Daniels said she was surprised and thought, Oh, my God, what did I misread to get here. I thought, great. I put myself in this bad situation.

She remembers that Trump had the upper hand at the moment. I noticed there was a bodyguard right outside the door. There was certainly an imbalance of power. He was bigger and blocked the way. But I mean, I wasn't threatened verbally or physically, she said. She said she lost consciousness and the next thing she knew she was on her back on the bed. Daniels told the jury that the sex was brief and that Trump was not wearing a condom, and she said that concerned her. Trump denies having sex with Daniels.

As Daniels left Trump's hotel room, Daniels recalled Trump telling him, “We should meet again.” We were fantastic together. I want you to be on the show.

“I told very few people that we had sex because I was ashamed of myself for not stopping him, for not saying no,” Daniels said.

A handwritten note described that Michael Cohen received a $130,000 refund.

The central point of the case is whether Trump himself paid for Daniels to remain silent and concealed that payment as legal fees from Cohen.

On May 6, prosecutors showed the jury a handwritten note written by Jeffrey McConney, a former Trump Organization executive, that they said described why Cohen was paid. The memo describes a reimbursement to Cohen for a wire transfer of $130,000, the amount Cohen paid Daniels.

Prosecutors want the jury to consider that note as a crucial part of a paper trail showing that Trump intended to repay Cohen for the reward paid to Daniels, Eisen says. We learned that there was an irrefutable document that we had never seen before, explains Eisen.

Read more: Central witnesses in Trump and Hush-Money trials share tortured history

Michael Cohen admitted to stealing from the Trump Organization

This handwritten document cuts both ways for the prosecution. While this helped bolster their case against Trump, it also undermined the credibility of their already flawed witness, Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime fixer.

Much of the prosecution's case rests on the words of Cohen, a convicted perjurer. In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to several crimes involving the hush money scheme, including lying to Congress and federal investigators.

After the prosecution highlighted the $130,000 payment on the note, Trump's lawyers asked Cohen to explain another part of that tally of reimbursements to Cohen, specifically a payment intended for the technology company Red Finch to rig Trump's ratings in certain polls. Cohen paid Red Finch $20,000 but billed the Trump Organization $50,000, pocketing the difference.

Trump's defense attorney questioned Cohen about the extra money he added when seeking reimbursement from the Trump Organization.

You stole from the Trump Organization, didn't you? Trump's defense attorney, Todd Blanche, questioned Cohen on cross-examination.

Yes, sir, said Cohen.

