Paddy Power cancels Boris' participation in Euro 2024 campaign

Paddy Power has reportedly abandoned plans to feature Boris Johnson in a campaign focused on the Euro 2024 football tournament, which begins on June 14.
The former Prime Minister is said to have signed by The sun May 5. However, the work has now been abandoned, according to The New York Times due to a “negative reaction from [Paddy Power] staff in Great Britain.
The New York Times based its story on two anonymous sources close to campaign plans, who said staff “were uncomfortable promoting a figure as controversial as Mr. Johnson and using language that mocked Brexit, a issue that polarized the country and damaged relations with countries around the world. the continent”.
The newspaper also claimed that the script called for Johnson to say: “I told you I would take us back to Europe. »
Michelle Spillane, Paddy Power Betfair's marketing and brand director in the UK and Ireland, did not respond to Campaign's request for comment, and her advertising agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty London declined to comment.
Paddy Power's official statement confirmed the planned campaign but did not provide a reason for the change of heart. He said: “We discussed a number of opportunities with Boris Johnson’s team, one of which was an idea for a cameo role in a TV advert. We remain hopeful to work together in the near future.
In 2010, more than 1,000 people complained about an advert that made it look like a cat had been kicked after participating in a game of blind soccer (in which the ball contains a bell to make it easier for players to identify where it is).
The brand also ran a campaign highlighting its bids on the murder trial of Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius which promised “a refund if it works” in 2014.
Later the same year, Paddy Power gave the impression, before the World Cup in Brazil, that it had ravaged the Amazon forest to create a fly-by-night message reading “C'mon England”, before revealing it was just a PR stunt. And, likewise, he simulated the English flag painted on a polar bear ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
However, he has since adopted a more ironic tone. For example, a 2023 TV commercial from BBH (which the company started working with in 2023) highlighted the rivalry between the Irish and the English at the Cheltenham horse racing festival.
The ad showed English and Irish celebrities lightly making fun of their respective countries, but when one of them calls the Irish “Tayto munchers”, the group falls silent and his friend calls him out for being went too far.
This article was first published in Campaign.
