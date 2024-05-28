“Trkiye will not allow attempts at fait accompli against national security”





Trkiye will not allow any attempt at a fait accompli that would threaten its national security and the territorial integrity of its neighbors, a statement issued after the National Security Council (MGK) said on Tuesday. The four-hour meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, reiterated Trkiyes' determination to eliminate terrorist groups and all other threats that target the country's national security and unity. He noted that Trkiye would eliminate all elements of the PKK/YPG terrorists, who turned the lands they occupied in Iraq and Syria into terrorist nests. Concrete progress that will result from cooperation between Trkiye and Iraq in the fight against terrorism will strengthen joint efforts for regional development, the top security council said. Palestinian state Criticizing the hypocrisy of countries that claim to uphold the rule of law, democracy and freedom of expression, the MGK statement said their attempts to stifle voices raised against Israeli massacres in Gaza in violation of international law have proved once again their lack of sincerity about values. they claim to defend. Israel struck a refugee camp in a safe area in Rafah on Sunday, killing at least 45 Palestinians. On Tuesday, Israel again struck a camp in the evacuation zone, in serious violation of international law. Images from the camp sparked global outrage, as babies were decapitated and civilians burned as a result of the bombings. Artificial Intelligence Brings New Security Threats Stating that advances in artificial intelligence (AI) provide vast opportunities to achieve a new milestone in human history, the MGK statement highlighted new potential threats arising from these developments, including cyberattacks. The statement highlighted the importance of preparing Trkiyes for the scientific, economic and military implications of AI research and prioritizing advanced skills in this field.

The Sabah Daily News Bulletin Keep up to date with what's happening in Turkey, its region and the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe at any time. By registering, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/war-on-terror/turkiye-wont-let-fait-accompli-attempts-against-national-security The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos