When President Jokowi asked to be escorted by Banser

President Joko Widodo admitted that he was surprised by the expression that the Ansor Youth Movement (GP) advanced in one line, a thousand obstacles were all broken. According to him, it is this spirit that GP Ansor must defend, namely the spirit of unity and never giving up. “By maintaining the national knot and Hubbul Wathan Minal Iman“, he said in his speech during the inauguration of the Central Directorate (PP) of GP Ansor for the period 2024-2029 in Istora Senayan, Jakarta, Monday (27/5/2024) afternoon.

On this occasion, there was something interesting. Jokowis is the nickname of Joko Widodo. He asked to be escorted by two members of the Ansor (Banser) Multipurpose Front. “When the chairman of PBNU (Executive Council of Nahdlatul Ulama) is accompanied, the chairman of GP Ansor is accompanied, I am not,” he said, followed by laughter from the participants. “Isn’t it cute when you look at it,” he added after two Banser members escorted him on stage.

In his speech, Jokowi revealed three things that countries around the world fear. The first is the exchange rate. According to him, if the dollar increases, it will have an impact on prices in Indonesia. Conversely, if the rupee strengthens, imported goods will be cheap. “Yesterday we were also afraid that the rupiah would exceed Rp 16,200 because other countries jumped compared to that,” Jokowi said, as reported by Not online.

Apart from this, what the countries of the world fear is the rise in oil prices. He then discussed the Israeli-Palestinian war involving Iran. When war breaks out, crude oil imports are delayed and the price automatically becomes high.

Jokowi explained that the situation was similar to the war in Ukraine. At that time, the price of wheat had risen by almost 50 percent. According to him, wheat was abundant in Ukraine and Russia, and when the war broke out, imports were cut off. In fact, wheat stocks in Ukraine are about 77 million tons, and in Russia – about 130 million tons, but everything has stopped.

As a result, the prices of noodles and bread have increased here. “Geopolitical events taking place in various parts of the world will affect Indonesia,” he added.

Another thing to worry about is the interest on the loan. Every country can have loans. Indonesia itself has loans at 39 percent, which is still far from the law that allows a rate higher than this figure. Jokowi emphasized that the above three things must be maintained. Otherwise, what will happen is economic harm. The role of the party leader is therefore very important in maintaining national political stability.

Meanwhile, PBNU General Chairman KH Yahya Cholil Staquf said that the rais aam should not be allowed to participate in the war or be involved in cover-ups, and that the PBNU General Chairman should not be allowed to transport chairs. “Because the muscle of NU is the Ansor Youth Movement (GP),” he said during the inauguration of the Ansor Central Leadership (PP) GP for the 2024-2029 solemn period in Istora Senayan, Jakarta , Monday (5/27/2024).

Gus Yahya, known as KH Yahya Cholil Staquf, added that GP Ansor must also function as a way forward into the future. He also admitted that he was happy to hear the report from PP GP General Chairman Ansor Addinjauharudin who planned the strategic issues. “I am very comforted and I have hope in all my friends. I am sure that Ansor and Banser are ready to move, ready to fight, ready to win the future. The haula wala quwwata Illa billahil aliyyil adhim,” he said.

As is known, the PP GP Ansor for the solemn period 2024-2029 was officially inaugurated. The directorate headed by Addinjauharudin was officially inaugurated in the letter attached to the PBNU Decree number: 317/PB.01/A.11.01.29/99/04/2024. During the inauguration, Gus Yahya said the Pledge of Allegiance was a required procession during every inauguration of administrators within NU to emphasize the responsibility of management and leadership in this world and beyond. -of the. “This commitment is not only responsible to the NU environment, but it is responsible to Allah SWT,” he said.

Meanwhile, PBNU General Secretary H Saifullah Yusuf read out the letter ratifying the management of PP GP Ansor. After leading the reading of the pledge, before leaving the stage, Gus Yahya congratulated the management of GP Ansor for the solemn period 2024-2029. “Good luck in your duties and facing the judgment of Allah SWT,” he explained.

Present at the inauguration were President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, National Police Chief General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, a number of ministers of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Volume II, a number of political party leaders, the PBNU. Administrators from Tandfidziyah and Syuriyah, and thousands of Banser members in full uniforms. (Malik Ibn Z, Haekal Attar)