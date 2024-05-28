Politics
Xi Jinping emphasizes promoting sufficient, quality employment
BEIJING: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for efforts to promote sufficient and high-quality employment and continuously improve workers' sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.
Xi made the remarks on Monday while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.
Xi said China should implement a people-centered development philosophy and improve both the quality and quantity of jobs through specific employment policies.
Mo Rong, director of the Chinese Academy of Labor and Social Security, lectured on the issue of sufficient and high-quality employment at the study session and put forward relevant suggestions.
Participants listened to Mo attentively and then had discussions.
Since the 18th CPC National Congress was held in 2012, employment has been a priority for the Party leadership in governing the country, with 13 million urban jobs created on average each year.
Xi noted that employment is the most fundamental element of people's well-being, which is related to the people's immediate interests and the country's sound economic and social development as well as its peace and stability at home. long term.
Valuable experience has been gained through practice, including leveraging development to promote employment, targeting key groups to increase employment, and boosting employment through entrepreneurship, said Mr. . Xi, calling for long-term implementation and continuous improvement of these practices.
This year, China aims to create more than 12 million jobs in urban areas and keep the urban unemployment rate at around 5.5 percent. The country's urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent between January and April.
Xi called for efforts to prioritize sufficient and high-quality employment as the main goal of economic and social development and further boost employment through development.
Steps should be taken to develop new quality productive forces based on local conditions as part of efforts to create more high-quality jobs, he said.
The country must support the growth of industries and businesses with strong job creation capabilities and foster new business forms and models to create more jobs, he added.
Xi also called for establishing an employment-friendly development model by strengthening the assessment of the impact of major policies, projects and the distribution of productive forces on employment and making policies more favorable budgetary, monetary, investment, consumption, industrial and regional development policies. to job creation.
Xi stressed the need to address the imbalance between labor supply and demand that leads to structural unemployment.
Efforts should be focused on analyzing and evaluating trends in workforce development and adjusting higher education pathways and resource allocation accordingly, he said. he declares.
It is also imperative to strengthen vocational education and improve the country's lifelong vocational training system, Xi noted.
He called for efforts to uncover the root causes of labor shortages in certain sectors to better meet job market demands.
Xi specifically highlighted improving employment support policies for college graduates and other young people. China is expected to welcome more than 11.7 million university graduates this year.
Multiple measures should be taken to promote the employment of migrant workers, stabilize the number and income of people lifted out of poverty, and provide more assistance to groups who have difficulty finding employment, Xi said. At the same time, special attention should also be paid to the employment of ex-servicemen and women, he added.
Xi called for efforts to deepen reform of employment systems and mechanisms and protect workers' rights and interests. He also urged Party committees and governments at all levels to prioritize employment-related work.
