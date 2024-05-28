Donald Trump says Christian missionaries killed in Haiti 'looked like role models'





Former President Donald Trump said a young missionary couple who were fatally shot by gunmen in Haiti “looked like models,” according to Missouri State Rep. Ben Baker.

Baker wrote on social media that Trump called to offer condolences for the loss of his daughter Natalie Lloyd, 21, who was killed alongside her husband Davy Lloyd, 23, in northern Port-au-Prince. Prince Thursday evening.

“Just got off the phone with Donald J Trump,” Baker, a Republican, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“He was just calling to give his condolences to us and the family for Davy and Natalie. He really cares about people. He said 'I couldn't believe how beautiful these two young people were, they looked like models.'”

Baker mentioned similar details from his conversation with Trump in a longer Facebook post.

“He spoke so kindly and down to earth. He mentioned how sorry he was that this bad had happened to our children and how wonderful their dedication to their vocation and to the people of Haiti was,” wrote Baker.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally Thursday, May 23, 2024 in New York. Trump offered his condolences after a young missionary couple was fatally shot by gang members in Haiti. Former President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally Thursday, May 23, 2024 in New York. Trump offered his condolences after a young missionary couple was fatally shot by gang members in Haiti. James Devaney/GC Images

“He wanted to know if we knew who did this because he wanted the criminals to be brought to justice. He also mentioned that he couldn't believe how beautiful they were and that they 'looked like models '.”

He added: “We spoke for over 6 minutes and it meant a lot to us to know that he took the time to recognize Davy and Natalie. God bless you, Mr. President!”

I just got off the phone with Donald J. Trump a little while ago, who had just called to offer his condolences for Davy and Natalie to Naomi and me. He spoke so kindly and down to earth. He mentioned how sorry he was…

Cassidy Anderson, a spokesperson for the Lloyd and Baker families, declined to provide further details about Baker's conversation with Trump, but told Newsweek that he was “very grateful to the former president for taking the time to talk to them.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump spokespeople for further comment via email.

Trump posted an article about the couple's murder on his Truth Social platform on Friday.

“God bless Davy and Natalie. Such a tragedy. Haiti is totally out of control. Find the killers NOW!!!” Trump wrote.

Natalie and Davy Lloyd worked for Missions In Haiti Inc., an organization founded by Davy Lloyd's parents, David and Alicia Lloyd.

The couple was killed along with Jude Montis, the local director of Missions in Haiti Inc.

They were ambushed by gang members in three vehicles Thursday night, Davy Lloyd's sister, Hannah Cornett, told The Associated Press.

Cornett said his brother was hit in the head with the barrel of a gun. She said the gang members forced him upstairs to a house and left him tied up as he fled with their belongings.

Another group of armed men showed up as people were helping to untie Davy Lloyd, Cornett said. One person was shot and the gunmen opened fire as the Lloyds and Montis ran toward the house where his parents live.

“They tried to hide there, but the gang broke into the house,” she said. They were killed and their bodies set on fire, she said.

The bodies of Davy and Natalie Lloyd are expected to be transported to Missouri on Thursday, Anderson said in a Facebook post on Baker's page.

“In any transportation from one point to another, until they are on a plane and taking off, security is going to be very difficult,” Anderson wrote. “Please pray urgently that everyone stays safe.”

Updated 5/28/24, 10:25 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with comment from Cassidy Anderson.

