“Sunday holidays are not linked to Hindus but to Christians…”: Prime Minister Modi denounces JMM’s “appeasement” policy

Claiming that the tribal population was declining in Santhal Parganas due to infiltration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand of patronizing the infiltrators, who he said were grabbing land and put women in danger.

Addressing an election rally in Dumka, Modi said he had heard that the term love jihad was coined by the people of Jharkhand and efforts had been made in one district of the state to replace Sunday of the weekly public holiday, which was linked to the Christian community. , until Friday.

A major crisis threatens Jharkhand: that of infiltration. The Santhal Parganas faces the challenge of infiltration. In many areas, the tribal population is declining rapidly and the number of infiltrators is increasing. Infiltrators seize tribal lands. Tribal girls are the target of infiltrators. Their safety and security are at risk. Their lives are also in danger, he added.

Apparently referring to two incidents in 2022, Modi said: Tribal girls are cut into 50 pieces and burned alive. Someone's tongue was torn out. Who are these people targeting tribal girls? Why does the JMM government condescend to them? The Prime Minister said he had heard that the term love jihad was coined by the people of Jharkhand.

A friend told me that the term love jihad came from Jharkhand. People of Jharkhand coined the term, he said.

Accusing the JMM of indulging in communal politics and appeasement, he said although Sunday has been a public holiday since the British era, in one district of Jharkhand it has been changed to Friday.

Sunday is not related to Hindus but to the Christian community. It has been a celebration for 200 to 300 years. In one district they changed the public holiday from Sunday to Tuesday. First they fought against Hindus, now they are fighting against Christians. What is going on? » asked Modi.

The policy of the INDI Alliance is based on the formula of community appeasement, condescension towards separatists and protection of terrorists. Those who oppose it are accused of dividing Hindus and Muslims, he said.

The prime minister said opposition bloc INDIA had reservations on the basis of religion.

This will not be tolerated. As long as Modi is not alive, no reservation can be made to vote for jihad, he said.

Modi claimed that when he exposed the communal and anti-tribal veil of the opposition, he was accused of dividing Hindus and Muslims.

They think they can scare Modi by throwing dirt at him, but they don't know that the more dirt they throw, the more lotuses will bloom. Modi will not fail to thwart their hate propaganda, he said.

Alleging that the JMM-led coalition was looting the state's resources, he said the state was now known for its mountains of money.

There are picturesque mountains in Jharkhand, but now Jharkhand is known for the uncovered silver mountains. I had been CM for 13 years, but I had never seen such huge amounts of money. The JMM and Congress indulged in liquor scams, tender scams, mining and mineral scams, and a scam worth Rs 1,000 crore was unearthed in Sahibganj alone , did he declare.

The leaders are such that they do not even hesitate to change the names of their parents to seize land. They did not even spare military lands, he added.

Modi accused the JMM-led alliance of looting food grains sent by the Center for the poor and selling them in the black market.

Promising that the fight against corruption would be intensified in the country after June 4, Modi said scams were rife in the country before 2014 when the Congress was indulging in plunder of 247, but after coming to power , he put an end to it.

Modi claimed that the INDI Alliance had strived to defeat Droupadi Murmu, who is a tribal, in the 2022 presidential elections.

He said the country would witness more development works in the next five years than in the last ten years.

He promised to build 3 crore pucca houses for the poor, make 3 crore women lakhpati and provide Rs 75,000 to each household under Prime Minister Surya Ghar scheme for installation of solar panels.

Modi said the Santhal Parganas region was set to grow as work for a number of projects was underway, including the new Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway and a multi-modal logistics center in Sahibganj.

The Prime Minister was campaigning for BJP Dumka candidate Sita Soren, Rajmahal candidate Tala Marandi and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey. Elections in these constituencies will take place on June 1.

Get in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha Election 2024 voter turnout, upcoming phase, results date, exit poll and much more on News18 website.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)