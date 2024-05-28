Jokowi Seng has an opponent…!





I quoted this phrase from various Whatsapp (WA) messages that friends and acquaintances have sent me over the past few months.

Preceded by public narratives and even prominent figures, for example, Jusuf Kalla (JK) and Megawati, who said that the 2024 elections/Pilpres were the most brutal and chaotic. Lots of cheating. Giving birth to two strange presidents.







Based on results quick account, Prabowo would be the winner of the 2024-2029 presidency. However, he will not have this authority until his inauguration in October 2024. Meanwhile, the political legitimacy of outgoing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is experiencing an authority deficit, due to widespread rejection by society/y including academic/academic circles. become a public rejection.

The current state of Indonesia and its people are at a crossroads. Outgoing President Jokowi experienced a disruption in his authority. Meanwhile, Prabowo has no authority to run the government. As a result, Indonesia as a country today looks like duck in pieces (lame duck).

Various findings of fraud in the 2024 elections are suspected to involve Jokowi, a young man, who participated in monitoring the results of the 2024 presidential election. He is widely seen as pushing Indonesia into becoming a failed state or bankrupt. failure state.

Political experts further reported that in Jokowi's hands, Indonesia had become a country in ruins. Because Jokowi would have killed democracy. As international experts call it “How democracy dies“.

Indonesia's political lake, the water is currently very murky. Where does the source of the cloudiness come from, there is no need to waste time or carry out lengthy and expensive research to find the answer.

My friend said via WA message: The source of the confusion is the decision of the MK (Constitutional Court) which handed down Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi's eldest son who is only 36 years old. Elected vice-president Prabowo Subianto. 2024 Election Results!!

Of course, Gibran's election brought advantages and disadvantages to society. Amid the war of pro-versus narratives, shadowy or impromptu political actors have emerged, known as buzzer And influencer. The sudden appearance of this duo of dark political actors added even more darkness to the murky lake.

So where is Jokowi?

It is not difficult to find where Jokowi is located. In reality, Jokowi seems to have chosen to remain silent and not speak. Like using the theater theory known as mini kata. I didn't say anything audibly. But in fact gesture or small movements known in the theater, Jokowi performed very eloquently.

This can be clearly seen even by novice political observers. Jokowi allowed himself to become the target of insults and indecent insults from civil society. Who is angry at his impassive attitude; does not want to question the eligibility of Gibran, who caused a sensation. As demanded by the demonstrators who invade the streets and public spaces every day.

These include campus personalities, rectors, professors, academics and students. Mothers even took to the streets with kitchen utensils playing music. They angrily carried posters depicting Jokowi's face, accusing them of practicing pork politics.

Quoting a source, it is stated: the pork policy is an attempt on the part of those in power to disburse and allocate a certain amount of money. With a specific goal. The objective in question targets the efforts of the outgoing president to be re-elected in the legislative elections. And can be used again in the years to come. Skillfully manage assigned development projects.

But the project has nothing to do with the historic operator: yes, it's the dark rider!

By allowing himself to be verbally attacked almost every day, for days, through a series of open demonstrations, Jokowi actually has a hidden objective: to succeed in proving that he is a democratic man.

Jokowi's demonstration, which even took place in front of the presidential palace fence, did not move him. There was no strong reaction to take legal action or to stop and disband the protest.

So, reading about this phenomenon, many people think that these cases actually strengthen Jokowi's image as a democratic leader: there were no bans, no dissolutions and no arrests.

Why did Jokowi allow himself to become the target of abuse. The criticisms and even condemnations of the anti-incumbency protesters (it seems) have fallen on deaf ears. Referring to the opinion of communication experts, some say that this is Jokowi's excellent tactic: allowing himself to be attacked by verbal violence; However, its image in the eyes of the international community has become brilliant.

Foreign media journalists operating in Indonesia present Jokowi as a democratic leader. This is Jokowi's first victory.

The second victory, even though passionate protests almost every day targeted Jokowi as a punching bag, allowed Gibran Rakabuming Raka to escape attacks, because the protesters' battlefield was more satisfied when they chose Jokowi as shooting target.

One suspects that what lies deep in the hearts of the protesters is that they are satisfied that they have successfully taken on the snapper, aka Jokowi. In fact, by transforming himself into a punching bag, Jokowi managed to enrich Gibran's journey and political career, avoiding attacks and strong protests to become number two in Indonesia.

Before finishing this article, as usual, a close friend known as a communications expert, sent a short message with the following content: Senior, it's true, Jokowi has no opponents..!!”

Senior journalist and observer of social and cultural issues