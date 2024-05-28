Politics
Jokowi Seng has an opponent…!
I quoted this phrase from various Whatsapp (WA) messages that friends and acquaintances have sent me over the past few months.
Preceded by public narratives and even prominent figures, for example, Jusuf Kalla (JK) and Megawati, who said that the 2024 elections/Pilpres were the most brutal and chaotic. Lots of cheating. Giving birth to two strange presidents.
Based on results quick account, Prabowo would be the winner of the 2024-2029 presidency. However, he will not have this authority until his inauguration in October 2024. Meanwhile, the political legitimacy of outgoing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is experiencing an authority deficit, due to widespread rejection by society/y including academic/academic circles. become a public rejection.
The current state of Indonesia and its people are at a crossroads. Outgoing President Jokowi experienced a disruption in his authority. Meanwhile, Prabowo has no authority to run the government. As a result, Indonesia as a country today looks like duck in pieces (lame duck).
Various findings of fraud in the 2024 elections are suspected to involve Jokowi, a young man, who participated in monitoring the results of the 2024 presidential election. He is widely seen as pushing Indonesia into becoming a failed state or bankrupt. failure state.
Political experts further reported that in Jokowi's hands, Indonesia had become a country in ruins. Because Jokowi would have killed democracy. As international experts call it “How democracy dies“.
Indonesia's political lake, the water is currently very murky. Where does the source of the cloudiness come from, there is no need to waste time or carry out lengthy and expensive research to find the answer.
My friend said via WA message: The source of the confusion is the decision of the MK (Constitutional Court) which handed down Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi's eldest son who is only 36 years old. Elected vice-president Prabowo Subianto. 2024 Election Results!!
Of course, Gibran's election brought advantages and disadvantages to society. Amid the war of pro-versus narratives, shadowy or impromptu political actors have emerged, known as buzzer And influencer. The sudden appearance of this duo of dark political actors added even more darkness to the murky lake.
So where is Jokowi?
It is not difficult to find where Jokowi is located. In reality, Jokowi seems to have chosen to remain silent and not speak. Like using the theater theory known as mini kata. I didn't say anything audibly. But in fact gesture or small movements known in the theater, Jokowi performed very eloquently.
This can be clearly seen even by novice political observers. Jokowi allowed himself to become the target of insults and indecent insults from civil society. Who is angry at his impassive attitude; does not want to question the eligibility of Gibran, who caused a sensation. As demanded by the demonstrators who invade the streets and public spaces every day.
These include campus personalities, rectors, professors, academics and students. Mothers even took to the streets with kitchen utensils playing music. They angrily carried posters depicting Jokowi's face, accusing them of practicing pork politics.
Quoting a source, it is stated: the pork policy is an attempt on the part of those in power to disburse and allocate a certain amount of money. With a specific goal. The objective in question targets the efforts of the outgoing president to be re-elected in the legislative elections. And can be used again in the years to come. Skillfully manage assigned development projects.
But the project has nothing to do with the historic operator: yes, it's the dark rider!
By allowing himself to be verbally attacked almost every day, for days, through a series of open demonstrations, Jokowi actually has a hidden objective: to succeed in proving that he is a democratic man.
Jokowi's demonstration, which even took place in front of the presidential palace fence, did not move him. There was no strong reaction to take legal action or to stop and disband the protest.
So, reading about this phenomenon, many people think that these cases actually strengthen Jokowi's image as a democratic leader: there were no bans, no dissolutions and no arrests.
Why did Jokowi allow himself to become the target of abuse. The criticisms and even condemnations of the anti-incumbency protesters (it seems) have fallen on deaf ears. Referring to the opinion of communication experts, some say that this is Jokowi's excellent tactic: allowing himself to be attacked by verbal violence; However, its image in the eyes of the international community has become brilliant.
Foreign media journalists operating in Indonesia present Jokowi as a democratic leader. This is Jokowi's first victory.
The second victory, even though passionate protests almost every day targeted Jokowi as a punching bag, allowed Gibran Rakabuming Raka to escape attacks, because the protesters' battlefield was more satisfied when they chose Jokowi as shooting target.
One suspects that what lies deep in the hearts of the protesters is that they are satisfied that they have successfully taken on the snapper, aka Jokowi. In fact, by transforming himself into a punching bag, Jokowi managed to enrich Gibran's journey and political career, avoiding attacks and strong protests to become number two in Indonesia.
Before finishing this article, as usual, a close friend known as a communications expert, sent a short message with the following content: Senior, it's true, Jokowi has no opponents..!!”
Senior journalist and observer of social and cultural issues
Find hot and trusted news from RMOL political news agency at Google News.
To be continued please click on the asterisk.
|
Sources
2/ https://rmol.id/publika/read/2024/05/28/622076/jokowi-seng-ada-lawangg
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What to expect from the closing arguments in Trump's secret trial
- Jokowi Seng has an opponent…!
- Verizon adds Peacock and YouTube Premium to special streaming offers
- “Sunday holidays are not linked to Hindus but to Christians…”: Prime Minister Modi denounces JMM’s “appeasement” policy
- University of Minnesota Athletics
- Zara Tindall is a barefoot beauty in a fitted dress on a VIP yacht trip
- Sound Transit to launch platform fare inspection in early June
- Accenture Completes Acquisition of Customer Management IT and SirfinPA
- Feeding peanut butter to infants may prevent peanut allergies later in life, new study finds
- An earthquake has been reported in Chesterfield, the second in the area this month | Human interest
- Imran Khan REACTS to reports he became addicted to drugs during hiatus from films: 'It was worrying' | Hindi Cinema News
- BOLLYWOOD SUMMER PARTY | Tickets SAN FRANCISCO, Fri June 7, 2024 at 10:00 p.m.