Imran Khan on comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor: Always left an unpleasant aftertaste





Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were hailed as the next big thing in Bollywood when they made their debut in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Saawariya respectively around the same time.

The two also appeared on the talk show Koffee with Karan and hosted award shows together and were often compared to each other.

Years later, the two actors' career trajectories are different and Imran has now spoken out about the media scrutiny that has thrown them against each other.

In an interview with India Today, Imran said, “It's a shame that it still leaves a very unpleasant aftertaste because that's not how I saw it and from my conversations with Ranbir at the At the time, he never got involved in this matter either.

He added: “My memories of him are that he took the profession very seriously. He's a movie buff. And he wasn't getting involved in this matter either. It's the spicy stuff they like to talk about in the gossip magazines, so it leaves a nasty aftertaste, but if none of us buy into it, then it doesn't fit in that part. I remember here and there a few particularly ugly things would come out and we would always make a point of reaching out and saying Listen, aisa aisa hua hai [this has happened]Are we cool?”

In a career spanning almost two decades, Ranbir has created a niche for himself in the film industry and has delivered several blockbuster hits. Imran's career took off with successful films, but the actor's film slowly started failing at the box office. The actor has not appeared in any film for over 9 years.

Earlier this month, Imran had clarified that the reason for saying no to a spy series was being misconstrued as criticism of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

Sandeep Reddy's film Vanga was an action crime drama and was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. However, it was called misogynistic and brutally violent by a section of viewers and critics. Imran was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut.

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written about entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career.

