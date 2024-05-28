Sunak spoke to Johnson the other day, amid speculation over his role in the campaign

Relations between the men have been strained since the resignation of Rishi Sunak as chancellor under Boris Johnson in July 2022.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he spoke to Boris Johnson “the other day”, amid speculation about the role the former prime minister could play in the election campaign.

Mr Sunak said they discussed the “risk” Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer poses to the UK, while refusing to say whether his penultimate Downing Street predecessor would take up the campaign election in his place.

There has been speculation that Mr Johnson, still seen by many Tories as a staunch campaigner, could help mobilize Tory support as they trail behind Labor in the polls ahead of the July 4 general election .

Rishi Sunak was Boris Johnson's chancellor for two years (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Prime Minister told The Daily T podcast: “We have been in contact. We contacted each other the other day to talk about the risk Starmer would pose to the security of our country and the damage he would cause.”

Asked if Mr Johnson would campaign for him, Mr Sunak said: “That’s a question for him. He's also a busy guy.

Relations between the men have been strained since Mr Sunak resigned as chancellor under Mr Johnson in July 2022, triggering a mass exodus of MPs from government and party roles.

Mr Sunak said he was “very proud of the things we did together” before becoming one of the first in a series of ministerial departures which resulted in the former Conservative leader's downfall.

A rivalry between Mr Sunak and his former boss then emerged as he embarked on a campaign for Mr Johnson's job, with the two vying to regain control of the Conservative party after Liz Truss' brief tenure as Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson entered the election fray on Friday, using his first Daily Mail column since the vote was called to attack Sir Keir.

In a sign that he will not remain silent during the election campaign, Mr Johnson claimed that the Labor leader would be “the most dangerous and left-wing Prime Minister since the 1970s” and that the opposition would not maintain its large lead in polls as election day approaches. .