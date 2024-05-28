Judge in classified documents case rejects attempt to restrict Trump statements that could endanger officers





WASHINGTON (AP) The judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case in Florida on Tuesday rejected prosecutors' request to bar the former president from making public statements that could endanger law enforcement officials laws involved in prosecutions.

Prosecutors had told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that the restriction was necessary to protect law enforcement from possible threats and harassment after the presumptive Republican presidential nominee made baseless claims that the Biden administration wanted to kill him during a raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, almost two years ago.

Cannon chastised prosecutors in his order denying their request, saying they did not give defense attorneys enough time to discuss the case before it was filed Friday evening. The judge warned prosecutors that failure to comply with court requirements in the future could result in sanctions. She dismissed the request without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could refile it.

A spokesperson for special counsel Jack Smith's team declined to comment Tuesday.

The judge's decision came as Trump's lawyers made their closing argument at trial in another criminal case he faces in New York that stems from a secret payment to a pornographic actor during the 2016 presidential campaign .

It's the latest example of bitterness between Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, and prosecutors who have accused the former president of illegally stockpiling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate that he took with him after leaving the White House. in 2021, then hinder the FBI's efforts to recover them. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

Cannon chastised prosecutors during hearings and in court documents on a number of issues, including telling Smith's team during a hearing that it was wasting the court's time. Prosecutors have also expressed growing frustration with Cannon's decisions, saying in a recent court filing that one request by the judge was based on a fundamentally flawed legal premise.

Prosecutors' request followed a distorted claim by Trump last week that FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022 were authorized to shoot me and were locked and loaded, ready to shoot me. take me out and put my family in danger.

Trump was referring to the disclosure in a court document that the FBI, in conducting the search, followed a standard use of force policy that prohibits the use of deadly force except when the officer conducting the search has a conviction reasonable than the person who was the subject of such force. presents an imminent danger of death or serious injury to the officer or to another person.

The Justice Department's policy is common and seeks to limit, rather than encourage, the use of force during searches. Prosecutors noted that the search of the Florida property was conducted intentionally while Trump and his family were out of state and was coordinated beforehand with the U.S. Secret Service. No force was used.

Prosecutors said in court papers Friday that Trump's false suggestion that federal agents were complicit in a plot to assassinate him put law enforcement at risk of threats, violence and harassment. They had urged the judge to bar Trump from making comments posing a significant, imminent and foreseeable danger to law enforcement officers participating in the case.

In a filing Monday evening, defense attorneys called prosecutors' proposal to restrict Trump's speech unconstitutional and noted that the identities of the law enforcement officers in the case were subject to a protective order preventing their public disclosure. Defense attorneys said they asked Smith's team Friday if the two sides could meet Monday to give the defense time to discuss the request with Trump before prosecutors file it.

But prosecutor David Harbach said the situation needed to be addressed urgently, saying in an email to the defense that Trump had created a situation that required a rapid request for relief that could not wait until the weekend to be provided. filed. Prosecutors told the judge in their filing Friday evening, while Trump's lawyers did not believe there was imminent danger, that Trump continued that day to make false statements, defaming and endangering the officers who carried out the search.

A Trump campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, said in a statement Tuesday that the entire documents affair was a political sham from the start and should be dismissed entirely.

It's one of four criminal cases Trump faces as he seeks to win back the White House, but aside from the hush money prosecutions underway in New York, it's not clear that any of the three others will be tried before the November elections.

Trump has already faced restrictions on his speech in two of the other cases because of inflammatory comments that officials say threaten the integrity of the prosecutions.

In the New York case, Trump was fined and threatened with prison time for repeatedly violating a silence order that prevents him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and d other people linked to the case.

He is also subject to a silence order in his federal election criminal interference case in Washington. That order limits what he can say about witnesses, attorneys in the case and court staff, although an appeals court has allowed him to speak about special counsel Smith, who brought the case.

___

Associated Press reporter Eric Tucker in Washington contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-classified-documents-law-enforcement-maralago-4900bebe9fa20533f50622e155bb70d8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos