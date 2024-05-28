'Nothing to do with army': PTI dissociates Imran from controversial 1971 post





The PTI on Tuesday distanced party founder Imran Khan from a controversial social media post on the 1971 civil war and the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report, saying the post was not aimed at the army and should be considered in a political context.

The context and comparison we made with 1971 was in a political context and was not otherwise about the army, PTI leader and MP Advocate Gohar Ali Khan said categorically today in an interview with digital media Azaad Urdu.

In a post on social media platform shared a video along with a quote attributed to him: Pakistanis should study the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report and find out who was the real traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The video claimed that the former military dictator was the real person responsible for the breakup of the country, referring to alleged atrocities committed by the Pakistani army during the civil war.

The video also included footage of the current civilian and military leaders, claiming they had stolen the party's mandate in the general election.

The PTI had doubled down on its stance, saying the report analyzed the role of the Pakistan Army in the politico-military involvement in East Pakistan from 1947 to 1971.

Mysteriously, the 12 copies created were either stolen or destroyed. The uncanny resemblance to the current turn of events of the last two years, involving military and civilian relations, raises a question, the PTI had said, apparently referring to the ongoing state crackdown against the party.

These publications sparked intense backlash and controversy, particularly within government ranks.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman had said the message was alarming and the PTI was continuously fueling the narrative of hatred and incitement by comparing Imran with Sheikh Mujib.

The messages were harshly criticized at a PML-N general council meeting today, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at the PTI founder, saying: The ugly face of Imran Khan was exposed. He defames the Pakistan Army.

Political maverick Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar had also said that this message amounts to misleading the youth of today.

Responding to criticism, the PTI said earlier in the day that Imran had only asked people to read the report and was not comparing himself with anyone.

In a longer article today, the party denounced the harsh criticism against it as a poisonous false propaganda campaign by the mandate-stealing government, adding that the party had referred to the events of 1971 only to learn lessons Of the history.

He said the party and Imran did not believe in doling out treasonous labels.

In a video interview later in the day, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan explained the meaning and purpose of the inflammatory social media post.

It was just our [meaning about the] political context, he said, adding that the mandate and majority of a party were changed in 1971, similar to the PTI's allegations regarding the current election result and government.

Sometimes things are exaggerated. Imran Khan has nothing to do with it [post] because he didn't see its content or other things.

He said Imran was in jail and did not approve of every video or context.

Barrister Gohar reiterated that the mere fact that the message mentions the commission report or its contents should not be construed in this context as if we are against them (the army) or looking into [the matter in] a military context. Our version of the scenario was the political context [then and now].

Speaking about access to social media in the country and its usage statistics, Gohar said that just because a post was seen on social media on a particular day does not mean that a party orchestrated a campaign. The PTI is not at any time running a campaign against anyone.

In a later X post, Gohar reiterated: Our 1971 comparison was in a political context to see what happened to the country in 1971, what is happening now. This is our story, adding that the PTI was not the Awami League and neither was Imran Sheikh Mujib.

The incarcerated former prime minister also made comparisons with the events of 1971.

In April, drawing parallels between current developments in Pakistan and the circumstances leading to the 1971 Dhaka tragedy, Imran had warned that the current situation could lead to economic collapse, reminding the powers that be that countries and institutions should not could survive without a stable economy. .

In 1970, army chief Yahya Khan wanted a hung parliament, but when Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's party gained a clear majority, the army held a fraudulent by-election in which 80 seats from the Awami League were snatched away when Yahya Khan wanted to become president, lawyer Salman Akram Raja. had said, while narrating the message of the PTI founders at a press conference at the National Press Club after the party's legal team met Imran in Adiala jail.

In March, Imran had said that it was the stolen mandate of East Pakistan that was behind the tragedy of 1971, adding that the country could not survive without political stability.

In November 2022, Imran compared his struggle for real freedom with that of Sheikh Mujib and recalled that the country was divided into two after a political party with a legitimate political mandate was denied its right to govern .

