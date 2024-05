Phnom Penh's third ring road becomes Xi Jinping Boulevard

The Cambodian government has officially renamed the Third Ring Road of Phonm Penh Boulevard Xi Jinping in honor of the Chinese president, who played a key role in strengthening Cambodia-China relations and economic partnerships. An official ceremony to rename the road took place yesterday at the Peace Palace, chaired by Prime Minister Hun Manet and Wang Wentian, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia. The newly renamed boulevard, built at a cost of $273 million with concessional financing from the Chinese government and contributions from the Cambodian government, connects National Road 4 from Chaom Chau III commune in Phnom Penhs Por Senchey district to National Highway 1 in Kandal province of Kien. Svay district. Construction work, undertaken by Chinese company Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd, began on January 14, 2019 and included four viaducts and eight bridges. It covers 15 km in Phnom Penh and 38 km in Kandal province. Since its inauguration in July last year, the 53-kilometer-long and 22-meter-wide road has helped to further facilitate cross-border transportation, promote trade and create development zones in the surrounding areas. Mr. Hun Manet wrote on his Facebook page yesterday that the People's Republic of China strongly approved the name change, which has enormous significance for the all-time friendship between Cambodia and China. Relations between Cambodia and China have a long history and have reached an inseparable level, the Prime Minister added. This relationship embodies the values ​​of mutual trust, particularly political. China's aid has not only contributed to Cambodia's socio-economic development, but also strengthened its political independence. Mr. Hun Manet pointed out that the Belt and Road Initiative, launched by China under the leadership of President Xi, has greatly contributed to Cambodia's socio-economic development. To date, major projects such as the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Highway and Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport have been implemented, he said. The Phnom Penh-Bavet highway will also be completed in the future, he added. So far, our Chinese friends have contributed to the construction of nearly 4,000 kilometers of roads in Cambodia, he added. Kin Phea, director general of the Institute of International Relations at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said yesterday that Cambodia's naming of a structure after a person or country means that the Kingdom is granting great respect and honor to the individual or country that bears that name. . This will further contribute to the already strong diplomatic relations between Cambodia and China, and President Xi Jingping truly deserves this honor, he said. At the same time, I hope more Chinese people will visit Cambodia and explore the wonders of the Kingdom, as this is the year of Cambodia-China people-to-people exchanges. Keywords: Third Ring Road, Xi Jinping Boulevard

