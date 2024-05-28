Making noise, Nadiem finally cancels the 2024 UKT increase, will it take effect next year?





Jakarta Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbud Ristek) Nadiem Makarim confirmed that the government has canceled the increase in one-time tuition fees (UKT). The cancellation of the UKT increase was the result of a wave of protests from students of various universities, the community and the People's Representative Council (DPR). Thank you for the constructive contribution of the different parties. I truly heard the aspirations of students, families and the community. “The Department of Education and Culture, late last week, again coordinated with higher education leaders to discuss the reversal of the UKT increase and, Thank God everything went well,” Nadiem was quoted as saying on the page. Ministry of Education and Culture, Tuesday May 28, 2024. Baca juga: OJK Sebut Skema Student Loan Hanya untuk Alternatif Pembayaran UKT Mahasiswa Nadiem himself met with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and discussed various issues in the education sector, including UKT. I have just met the President and he has agreed to cancel the UKT increase. In the near future, the Ministry of Education and Culture will re-evaluate the UKT applications of all PTNs, he explained. President Joko Widodo said in his press release that the increase in UKT would first be evaluated and studied and would likely come into effect next year. Baca juga: Nadiem Makarim: Kolaborasi dan Inovasi jadi Kunci Sukses Pembangunan Berkelanjutan This possibility will first be evaluated, then the increase for each university will be studied and calculated so that it is possible that the policy of the Ministry of Education and Culture will start to increase next year. There is therefore an indirect rupture as is currently the case, he underlined. Previously, protests against UKT fares took place after students complained about the sudden increase in UKT, which could reach 5 times. This protest action was also accompanied by stories from a number of students who dropped out of university and who objected to the high cost of UKT. In fact, there are also students who are stuck in online debt because of UKT. The rumor of the UKT increase reached the ears of the DPR and they finally summoned Nadiem Makarim to ask for confirmation regarding the increase in UKT fees.

Editor: Galih Pratama

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://infobanknews.com/bikin-gaduh-nadiem-akhirnya-batalkan-kenaikan-ukt-2024-berlaku-tahun-depan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos