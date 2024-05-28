Judge Cannon rejects request for silence against Donald Trump in classified documents case





CNN-

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday denied special counsel Jack Smith's request for a gag order against Donald Trump in the classified documents case, saying prosecutors' efforts to speak with the accused were lacking totally of substance and professional courtesy.

In a brief order, Cannon criticized prosecutors for failing to follow court rules by failing to meaningfully confer with Trump's defense attorneys about a possible gag order before making the request .

Because the filing of the special counsels' petition failed to meet these basic requirements, it must be denied without prejudice, Cannon wrote, adding that it goes without saying that meaningful conferencing is not a superficial exercise.

The judge's order highlights the cumbersome filing process that has repeatedly plagued the case as it moves closer to trial.

Prosecutors can request a silence order again, Cannon said, once they have given Trump's defense team enough time to read the motion and discuss it with prosecutors.

The special counsels' first request in the classified materials mishandling case comes after Trump repeatedly and misleadingly criticized the FBI for having a policy around the use of deadly force during searches and of the seizure of government documents in its complex in August 2022.

Retired judge responds to gag order in Trump documents case

Trump's campaign, for example, sent out a fundraising email Tuesday claiming that FBI agents were locked and loaded and that he nearly escaped death at Mar-a-Lago.

Although Trump has told supporters he could have been in danger because of the policy, it is standard protocol for FBI searches and limits how agents can use force in research operations. The same standard FBI policy was used in the searches of President Joe Biden's home. and offices as part of a separate investigation into classified documents.

In a court filing late on Memorial Day, Trump's lawyers said the request for a silencing order was an extraordinary, unprecedented and unconstitutional application of censorship aimed at targeting Trump's speech as he spoke. running for president.

The lawyers also said prosecutors, whom they characterized as the self-appointed thought police, sought to condition President Trump's freedom on his respecting their own views.

Although many outside legal experts have criticized Cannon's approach to the classified documents case in the past, in this case Cannon was right, said Mark Schnapp, an uninvolved South Florida defense attorney. in the case, which highlighted the court's local rules. to meet and discuss.

Schnapp said it would simply be wrong for prosecutors to move forward with filing the motion on a Friday evening of a holiday weekend when the defense team had offered to discuss the request order of silence on Monday.

Was this going to be an exercise in futility? Yes, says Schnapp. But it wasn't the kind of thing they should have filed without following the rules.

This story has been updated with additional details.

