Where Donald Trump seduces former critics

Tech donors show support for Trump

Why the bond king favors Biden

Trump courts black voters

Donald Trump seduces Silicon Valley donors.

Long considered a hotbed of liberal money, the Valley is undergoing a cultural shift as tech elites worry about issues like free speech, tech regulation and taxes. Some are increasingly critical of Joe Biden and are considering supporting Trump instead, if they haven't already. [free to read].

Next week, tech investors David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya, co-hosts of the popular podcast All-In, are hosting a dinner in San Francisco that will cost at least $50,000 per person. For the VIP experience including prime seating and a photo with Trump, guests must pay $300,000.

Palmer Luckey, who founded defense company Anduril and Oculus VR, is also planning an event for Trump in Newport Beach, California.

In 2020, there were about 2.8 Biden donors for every Trump donor in Silicon Valley, with a ratio of 3.9 to 1 in the broader Bay Area, according to an FT analysis. So far in 2024, there are 2.6 Biden donors for every Trump donor, while the ratio in the Bay Area has fallen to 3.3 to 1.

Palantir executive Jacob Helberg gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to Biden's 2020 campaign, but recently gave $1 million to Trump, citing the former president's border policies and pro-Israel stances and anti-Chinese.

Helberg told the FT:

When people love Palmer [Luckey]myself or David Sacks openly supporting Trump, were not facing the same type of reactions and backlash that we did eight years ago.

Silicon Valley's biggest success story is reportedly Elon Musk, and pro-Trump tech executives are trying to convince him to support the Republican.

On Wall Street, Blackstone Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman endorsed Trump, the latest sign of a coalition of former Trump critics around him. The private equity billionaires' announcement could lead to an additional influx of Wall Street money into Trump's coffers.

Behind the scenes, Bill Gross, co-founder of Pimco, told the FT that Donald Trump would increase the US deficit and his election would be even more disruptive. Bloomberg

Despite growing enthusiasm for Trump among deep-pocketed donors, bond investor Bill Gross thinks a second run for the Republican in the White House would disrupt the bond market more than a Biden victory.

Gross, co-founder of Pimco and known as Wall Street's bond king, told the FT's Brooke Masters that Trump would increase the US deficit.

Trump is the more pessimistic candidate simply because his platforms call for continued tax cuts and more expensive things, he said. The election of Trump would be even more disruptive.

As Biden struggles to get credit for a booming economy while Americans are financially burdened by high prices, Trump has made his economic plans a central pillar of his campaign. But Gross' comments undermine Trump's argument that he would be a better manager of the U.S. economy and financial markets than Biden.

The ex-president has pledged to make permanent his 2017 tax cuts, which the Responsible Budget Committee plans to thank would cost $4 trillion over the next 10 years.

Data point

A recent poll suggests that support for Trump among black voters could reach 20% this election cycle, almost double what it was in 2020. Reaching that figure would be the best Republican performance among this group since 1964 .

Historically, Black voters have overwhelmingly supported the Democratic Party and still have more confidence in Biden than Trump overall, but Biden appears to be at risk of losing some of these critical supporters.

Late last week, Trump held a rally in the Crotona Park neighborhood of the Bronx to try to woo some black and Latino voters, telling them their interests were being trumped by an influx of migrants into the city .

Both groups were being massacred, Trump said. They lose their jobs, their homes, everything they can lose.

Some rally attendees who have voted for Democrats in the past feel left behind and have lost faith in the party's ability to make things better.

The Bronx is getting horrible now, Kevin Seecharan, a Trinidadian immigrant who has lived in the borough for 30 years, told the FT's Joshua Chaffin. He said Crotona Park was deteriorating and he had no confidence in Democrats to turn things around.

And according to retired city worker Margarita Rosario, there's no money for veterans, and now we have all this money for immigrants.

Perspectives

Rana Foroohar reflects on what the antitrust cases against Google mean for democracy.

American political polarization makes it appear that renewable energy remains a divisive issue, but the deeply red state of Texas has become a model for green energy, notes John Burn-Murdoch.

The abortion issue is Democrats' best bet this election cycle, say political analysts Lakshya Jain and Harrison Lavelle, and they're pouring tons of money into it. (NYT)

As Bidenism struggles in the US, Britain's Labor Party is taking inspiration from the 2020 presidential campaign, although it must be careful, writes Alexander Burns. (Political review)

Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Tell us how the 2024 US elections will affect you

