It is possible that a further increase in UKT will occur next year
President Joko Widodo finally spoke about Regulation Number 2 of 2024 of the Minister of Education and Culture regarding Unit Standards for Higher Education Operational Costs (SSBOPT) in Higher Education, which has an impact on the increase in one-off tuition fees (UKT).
He pointed out that it is possible that the increase in UKT will only be carried out next year, which will also only be carried out after first being considered by the Minister of Education, Culture , Research and Technology (Mendikbud Ristek).
This possibility will first be evaluated, then the increase for each university will be studied and calculated so that it is possible, and it is still a possibility, that the policy of the Ministry of Education and Culture begins to increase next year. “So there is a pause, not immediately like now,” Jokowi said in Jakarta, Monday (27/5).
This decision was made after Jokowi summoned Minister of Education and Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim to the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, where the president conveyed various considerations to him.
I have shared my thoughts, but the Minister for Education and Culture had previously indicated that the temporary UKT, which had a very large increase, had been canceled and that arrangements would be made to reduce it. The technical question was asked to the Minister of Education and Culture. But this point was affirmed by the Minister of Education and Culture, he explained.
Meeting at the Presidential Palace, the Minister of Education and Culture, Nadiem Makarim, said that he had gone to the field and listened to the aspirations of all stakeholders and all layers of society regarding the question of increasing the UKT.
I have therefore heard the aspirations of various parties such as students, families and the community, regarding their concerns regarding the UKT improvements occurring in our PTNs. And indeed, I saw certain figures and that also worried me a lot. “So I really understand those concerns,” Nadiem said.
After listening to various criticisms and suggestions, his party finally decided to cancel the UKT increase this year. The Ministry of Education and Culture, Research and Technology, he said, will also evaluate all requests to increase the UKT from various existing PTNs.
This year, no student will therefore be affected by the increase in the UKT. “And we will evaluate one by one the requests or requests from universities to increase the UKT, but it is for the following year,” explained Nadiem, adding that even if there was an increase, it must be based on the principles of justice and justice.
Nadiem did not specify whether his party would cancel or remove Minister of Education and Culture Regulation Number 2 of 2024.
Observer: Government should increase budget allocation to higher education
Education observer Darmaningtyas said the permanent solution to this problem would be for the government to increase the higher education budget (dikti), which until now has been found insufficient. If this is not done, this problem will become a burden for the next government.
Until the higher education budget increases, there will only be delays, so the burden will then be accepted by the new government. So I think this is only a temporary relief for the current government, both the president and his ministers. But that doesn't mean it will solve the problem forever, if the budget cap doesn't increase, Darmaningtyas said in an interview with VOA.
Darmaningtyas further called on the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology to manage education funds more effectively. He gave an example of how the provision of overseas scholarships for undergraduate or postgraduate education, as well as undergraduate or postgraduate education, has been conducted so far to developed countries like America, where costs are much higher. In fact, many other countries also offer good quality education at more affordable costs.
It is also necessary to demonstrate efficiency in the management of funds intended for education itself. This also includes, for example, LPDP scholarships which tend to be geared towards study in developed countries, where education and living costs are automatically higher. You don't have to go to America to study technology, going to China is good, but the cost of living is cheaper than in America. “Just study agriculture in Thailand, which is more advanced but has an easier cost of living,” he explained.
He also advised the government not to implement the policy student loan. The reason is that this financing concept has also not been implemented by various countries, including the United States.
Student loan this is not necessary, because in America alone, Joe Biden is whitewashing student loan. That means only in America student loan it failed. We also had this system in the 80s called Indonesian Student Credit (KNI). And that also failed, so in the 90s it was whitewashed. So don't use it as a solution. “It's just a solution that will only give rise to new problems,” he concluded. [gi/em]
Sources
2/ https://www.voaindonesia.com/a/jokowi-kemungkinan-kenaikan-ukt-baru-terjadi-tahun-depan/7630454.html
