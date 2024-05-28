Britain in the elections: 6 things to know

Keir Starmer looks set to enter Downing Street, is his party decorbynised?

TBritain will go to the polls on July 4, after a quick decision by embattled Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The picture is unrecognizable from 2019, when Boris Johnson led the Conservatives to a landslide victory, defeating far-left Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn and promising to deliver Brexit. Boris fell to the sword of party mismanagement and self-inflicted scandals, only to be replaced by the disastrous and short-lived Liz Truss. Panicked Tory MPs installed Rishi Sunak to steady the ship, but their polls continued to head south, and they now trail Labor by 27 points, according to YouGov.

Under the leadership of the more moderate Keir Starmer, Labor has moved to the center of politics, pushed Corbynites out of influential positions and appears poised to capitalize on an overwhelming sense that it is time for change after 14 years of Conservative government and five prime ministers. But has Labor done enough to reassure voters, particularly in areas like anti-Semitism, defense and the economy?

They need the biggest turnaround in the party's century-old history just to get a majority. Their 10.2% rebound in 1997 flipped a ten-seat majority and gave them a landslide; this year, they need a 12.7% gain to overthrow the 45-seat Conservative majority. A Labor victory would be the biggest electoral upset since 1945. A Conservative victory, an extremely unlikely prospect, would take them to an unprecedented fifth term in office. Here are six things to know about the upcoming competition.

1: Dissolution of the coalition

Boris Johnson's 2019 election coalition was united in its desire to see Brexit happen after years of deadlock and the defeat of Jeremy Corbyn. Now, with Brexit no longer an issue and Corbyn no longer even a Labor MP, both ends of their coalition have become unhappy with the Tories.

Affluent, socially liberal voters in the south of England are unhappy with the high tax burden and the Conservatives' stance on social and cultural issues, and they are turning to the center-left Liberal Democrats. Meanwhile, Boris's focus on green issues and his relaxed attitude towards immigration, combined with the post-Covid collapse of public services, have turned off former working-class Labor voters and culturally conservative Red Wall North, many of whom intend to vote for the reformed populist insurgents.

Polls show that if charismatic anti-EU campaigner Nigel Farage returned to lead the Reform Party, he could get 15-20% of the vote, bringing the Conservatives to the brink of extinction. There has been an exodus of donors to Labor and three defections of Conservative MPs to Labor, including two in recent weeks.

2: Why Wonder Boy went wrong

Sunak, 44, was a popular chancellor during Covid, when he spent billions of dollars on support, but by the time he became prime minister in 2022 he was tainted by the revelation that his billionaire wife was using a tax loophole. The country was in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis driven by inflation, which voters saw as too out of touch to handle. Sunak's unusually rapid rise to high office meant that he lacked political experience; he made avoidable misjudgments towards staff and zigzagged between different strategies in desperate attempts to turn the situation around.

The government has also failed to keep its promises: waiting lists for the state-run National Health Service have reached a record high, Sunak has failed to stop the boats (illegal migrants arriving via the English Channel, which is at the origin of the sharp increase in reform votes, like what happened). (which happens with the Republican vote in the United States), and voters feel in an even worse situation. Just 8% of people, mainly in the south of England, told YouGov earlier this year that they were feeling better.

Despite his formidable intelligence, personal integrity and punishing work ethic, Sunak has failed to restore his party's fortunes, and he leads the party into the election with a minus-51 favorability rating.

3: Brand rehabilitation

Voters are no longer afraid of Labor, as they were in 2019, and believe that after the Conservatives' turbulent tenure, Labor surely cannot be worse. In polls, Labor tops the list of those most trusted to handle a range of issues, from the NHS to immigration and the economy. Starmer successfully decorbynified the party, purging Corbynite shadow ministers and party officials. He rejected most of the left-wing platform he ran on as a leadership candidate to convince party members, and while he didn't spell out much in terms of concrete policies, he made it clear that Labor was at the center of most politically important issues. such as the economy, immigration, crime and strikes.

4: Anti-Semitism, Adios?

Starmers has made considerable efforts to rid the party of the anti-Semitism of the Corbyn era, although the conflict in Gaza has given voice to the more hostile left, reviving fears in the Jewish community that even if the leader has changed, the party itself retains anti-Semitic elements. this could cause problems in a Labor government.

At a recent Labor event intended to reassure the Jewish community, Jewish Chronicle Columnist Melanie Philips drew applause when she said: If the majority of [Labour] members support the [Palestinian] because you have a fundamental structural problem.

However, polls show most seats with large Jewish populations are expected to either stay or swing to Labor, including Finchley and Golders Green, Barnet and Bury, where the Conservative MP defected to Labor in 2022.

5: Starmer fuels apathy

Voters don't fear Keir Starmer, but they don't like or trust him; they find him unlikable by 43% to 29% in the latest YouGovs tracker (although that's much better than Sunaks' 54% to 27%). Voters describe him as boring, lacking an alternative vision and without principles. A grumpy car salesman and a decent substitute teacher were some of the more striking, albeit unkind, comparisons that focus group participants made. Labour's government proposals are heavy on rhetoric but light on policy detail, giving pessimistic Conservative strategists hope that when it comes to this issue the public will stick with the Conservatives for lack of a substantive alternative.

6: Broken Britain

There is a huge sense of exhaustion and despair among the electorate, particularly with regard to public services. A recent Times A survey has revealed that only one in four people are satisfied with the NHS, despite the billions spent on it by successive administrations. There is a Covid-induced court backlog, police are too overwhelmed to respond to low-level crime, and police chiefs are being asked to make fewer arrests because prisons are full.

Although voters primarily blame the Conservative government and the 2010 spending squeeze,15 which led to significant reductions in departmental budgets, some of these problems are institutional, with no obvious silver bullet. The reluctance of thousands of ministry officials to return to the office has not helped; according to the government's Office of National Statistics, public sector productivity has fallen by 2.3% since 2023 and is 6.8% below pre-pandemic levels.

The next six weeks will reveal whether the public trusts Labor enough to solve the state's deep-rooted problems, or whether they conclude they don't yet have the answers and are better off sticking with it. the devil he knows.

