Kldarolu does not close the door to a new candidacy for CHP leadership
Former Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu took part in his first live broadcast on May 27 since his defeat at the party congress in November.
After his defeat in the presidential election against Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in May 2023, Kılıçdaroğlu lost the party congress to “revisionist” Özgür Özel in November, ending his 13-year leadership of the CHP.
In a KRT TV live broadcast, Kılıçdaroğlu did not close the door to a new candidacy for party leadership “if the delegates suggest it.”
“I never said that I would preside over the congress. The delegates nominated me as their candidate. It depends on the delegates. If they suggest it, I will not say that I will not run for the party leadership,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.
Kılıçdaroğlu made a similar comment regarding his presidential candidacy. “It was as if I had become a presidential candidate by force, it had never even occurred to me. In the CHP Central Council, the Party Assembly and the parliamentary group, they said: “you must be a candidate”. They said it at every meeting.
He also commented on his agreement with the leader of the far-right party Ümit Özdağ, known for his anti-immigration positions, signed between the two rounds of the presidential election.
“We were in a time where we only needed one vote. There is nothing worse than leaving aside the conditions of that time and making comments based on today. There is something very important in this protocol: “It is not right to appoint municipal councilors without a court decision and this will be prevented,” he said.
A month after the second and final round of the presidential election, Özdağ announced that his party had been promised to have three ministries, including the Interior, and the National Intelligence Agency (MİT), in exchange of support for Alliance of Nations candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in the presidential elections. second turn.
The fourth article of the protocol, which states that “the practice of appointing state officials instead of local administrators whose links to terrorism are proven by legal evidence will continue within the framework of a judicial decision” , received strong criticism from Kurdish politicians and voters as they viewed the article as a continuation of the practice of appointing proxy mayors to replace Kurdish mayors.
When reminded of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu's video, filmed a day after the second round of the presidential election, in which he demanded change within the party, Kılıçdaroğlu said: “I'm not saying for nothing we were stabbed. I know why such a demand has suddenly exploded, but I don’t want to set the stage for unnecessary discussion.”
“I am the leader who has brought the biggest change to the (CHP). I have met many people that political parties have forgotten until today. The CHP did not become right-wing, it became populist (under my leadership),” he added.
Another issue for which Kılıçdaroğlu is heavily criticized is his yes to the regulation allowing the lifting of parliamentary immunity of MPs in 2016, which subsequently led to the imprisonment of senior Kurdish politicians, including Selahattin Demirtaş.
“The AKP parliamentary group was already sufficient (to change the law). Why did they want to lift immunities with a constitutional amendment? Because they set a trap for the CHP. At that time, terrorism had intensified considerably. They thought, “Let's introduce immunities here in the form of a constitutional amendment, the CHP would say no,” and then they would say, “This is the party that protects terrorists” at campaign rallies. So we said: let’s lift immunities,” he said.
However, this decision did not stop President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan from repeatedly linking the CHP to “terrorism.”
Meanwhile, Kılıçdaroğlu once again criticized current CHP leader Özgür Özel for meeting with Erdoğan. “What are you going to talk about with those who do not apply the decisions of the Constitutional Court? The State has ceased to be a State. A person who makes a fake video is called a fraudster. What am I going to talk to him about?
