Imran Khan recalls being asked about Anushka Sharma's 'two-piece bikini' in old interview: 'It was horribly uncomfortable'





Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma directed a film titled Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola which released in 2013. However, the film failed at the box office. In a new interview, Khan recalled the time he was asked about Anushka's clothes during an old conversation.

Recalling the incident, Imran said it was horribly uncomfortable as he didn't know what to say at that time.

Imran Khan on his questions about Anushka Sharma's two-piece bikini

In a recent conversation with India Today, Imran Khan recalled an old interview and said that instead of asking relevant questions to journalists, he was asked about his Matru Ki Bijlee co-star's clothes Ka Mandola, Anushka Sharma, in the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial.

We perceived the Matruas as a thematic film. I was thrown into a room full of press people and suddenly, someone asked me, “Is film mein Anushka ji ne two-piece bikini pehni hai”. Do I baare me aap kya kahenge? (What do you think of Anushka wearing a two-piece bikini?) It was horribly uncomfortable. I thought: Principal Kya Kahoon? (What do I say now?), the actor shared.

He also mentioned how the press used to bring up his uncle Aamir Khan's name during interviews back then to grab headlines. Advertisement

Imran Khan on split with ex-wife Avantika Malik

During the same interview, Imran Khan also spoke about why he separated from his ex-wife, Avantika Malik.

He admitted that it was when he was battling depression that he realized their relationship wasn't working. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor added that he didn't want to get too much into this part because he was hesitant to add much fuel to the gossip fire. “I was dealing with all this baggage and my internal struggles. I found that my marriage and my relationship didn't help any of that,” he said.

Khan explained, “In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you make each other better, healthier, and stronger, and you support each other to be the better, better, stronger version. We weren't in this place.

Meanwhile, Imran split from Avantika in 2019 and is currently in a new relationship with Lekha Washington.

