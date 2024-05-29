Turkey vows to prevent EU from playing leading role in Europe's defense and security

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

In an official report released by the Turkish Ministry of Defense outlining the country's policies regarding the European Union's defense strategies, Turkey reaffirmed its commitment to preventing the EU from playing a fundamental role in the development and direction of defense and military policies on the continent.

The 108-page report, reviewed by Nordic Monitor, reveals Turkey's objectives and military posture in other countries. Signed by Defense Minister Yaar Gler, the report emphasizes that NATO must remain the primary entity responsible for meeting the security needs of the European Union.

Turkey, a member of NATO but not the EU, seeks to exert greater influence over European defense policies by leveraging the benefits of its NATO membership, including its veto power. Gler said in the document that Turkey supported strengthening ties between NATO and the EU, but would act to ensure NATO retained its leading role in such cooperation.

The report highlights Turkey's ambitions, summed up in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's phrase “The Century of Turkey.” According to Gler, Turkey has already achieved the status of a global player by deploying its military and defense assets in countries such as Libya, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Somalia, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The reason why Turkey is moving away from the EU's goal of greater independence in security and defense policy stems from growing differences on key issues that are of great importance to both Turkey and for the EU.

Excerpts from the report which highlights Turkey's aim to prevent the EU from becoming the main player in formulating defense and security policies in Europe:

Although the EU recognizes Turkey as a country of strategic importance, it has identified certain actions of the Turkish government as threats to regional peace, security and stability, as highlighted in multiple reports by various institutions Europeans in recent years. This includes Turkey's illegal activities in Cyprus, an EU member state, divided into areas under Turkish and Greek control since a Turkish military intervention in 1974.

Another EU concern is Turkey's arming of factions in Libya and its unilateral actions, some of which are considered violations of the UN sanctions regime. These actions undermine the EU's Operation IRINI, tasked with enforcing the UN arms embargo against Libya in international waters under UN Security Council resolutions adopted in 2016 and 2020 and which has been operational since March 31, 2020.

Turkey claimed that Operation IRINI was unbalanced and disproportionately targeted Turkish-backed factions in Libya. Furthermore, military and defense agreements between Turkey and the Libyan government as well as agreements on the delimitation of maritime zones have been seen as threats to the EU's common security and defense policy.

Turkey's assertive military posture in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Sea regarding disputed sovereignty areas, although somewhat moderated in recent years, remains a main source of discord between Turkey and the EU. This is particularly evident in the rights violations of EU member states Greece and Cyprus.

Turkey and the EU have divergent views on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which intensified following the massive attack by armed Hamas factions on Israeli military and civilian targets on October 7. While the EU classifies Hamas as a terrorist organization, Turkey considers Hamas militants to be liberators. defend their homeland against Israeli occupation.

Although Turkey aligns itself with the EU by condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expressing its commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, it departs from the EU by helping Russia to circumvent Western sanctions and by serving as a refuge for Russian funds and oligarchs.

The Erdogan government's complicity with organized crime syndicates, drug traffickers and money launderers, many of whom have sought refuge in Turkey and acquired Turkish citizenship in recent years, poses a significant threat to EU security .

A recent report from the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) unequivocally states that during President Erdogan's 22 years in office, Turkey has transformed itself into a hub for major criminal syndicates, posing a serious threat to the safety and security of citizens. Europe.

The EU is also concerned about the Turkish government's interference in the internal affairs of its member states. This interference includes the targeting and surveillance of journalists and activists critical of the Erdogan regime, the mobilization of pro-Turkish diaspora groups in European capitals for political purposes, and a broad Turkish campaign of disinformation and of influence targeting the EU.

Although many of these differences also pose challenges for the United States, Turkey perceives its position within the US-led NATO alliance as stronger than with the EU, taking advantage of its membership privileges to advance its national objectives to varying degrees. Turkey's prolonged delaying tactics regarding Sweden's and Finland's NATO membership applications are a good example.

By using its veto power at the start of accession negotiations and employing delaying tactics for the final ratification of the Swedish and Finnish accession protocols in Parliament, the Erdogan government has effectively imposed its will on several issues . This includes lifting and/or easing arms embargoes on Turkish military imports from the West.

Turkey's influence within the EU, as a candidate country, is not equivalent to its influence within NATO. Therefore, its strategic objective remains to undermine NATO-EU cooperation programs and prevent the EU from assuming a dominant role in the continent's security and defense policies. This position was reiterated in the Turkish Defense Ministry's 2024 report.