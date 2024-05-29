Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump a “monster” before secret trial in New York | US News





Robert De Niro has told Sky News that Donald Trump “should not be allowed” to be US president again after he appeared before his criminal trial in New York.

The Oscar winner called the former president a “monster” as he spoke in court in Lower Manhattan, accusing Mr Trump of wanting to destroy the city and the country.

He was joined by two former police officers who were present at the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021 as he appeared at the courthouse on behalf of President Joe Biden's campaign team, which has so far largely ignored Mr. Trump’s legal battles.

A top campaign adviser to President Biden said they were not there to talk about the trial — and De Niro and the officers did not directly reference the criminal case.

“We're not here today because of what's happening there,” Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler told reporters, pointing to the courthouse.

“We are here today because you are all here.”

The court is hearing closing arguments in the case in which the former president is accused of falsifying business records to conceal secret money payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

Image: Photo: Reuters

“Trump is a monster” – De Niro

Speaking to Sky News, De Niro said: “You know my view on Donald Trump, he’s a monster.

“He shouldn't be allowed… look, he can't be president of the United States again, ever, ever.

“People know it, and a lot of people know it and are afraid to say something, but people need to speak up now and say, and recognize that he is a monster, and they might be afraid, but they need to speak out .

“This is the moment of truth for this country. Period.”

When asked what his fear was about the upcoming verdict in the secret trial, he added: “If it's a hung jury or whatever, he will use it with his great He'll use it and say a bunch of things as usual, and people like the ones behind us shouting. [pro-Trump protesters]They will say “yeah, yeah, yeah”.

“But the fact is he's acquitted, whether it was a hung jury, it doesn't matter, he's guilty and we all know it.

“I've never seen a guy get out of so many legal situations, and we all know, get out of one when he shouldn't have.”

Image: Photo: Reuters

As he left the scene, the octogenarian, famous for his roles in Goodfellas and The Godfather, accused a crowd of gathered Trump supporters of being “gangsters” before getting into a car.

However, Mr Trump's team argued in a dueling press conference that the Taxi Driver star's presence validated the Republican's claim that his prosecution was political.

Mr Trump's top campaign adviser, Jason Miller, called De Niro – who won Oscars for his roles in The Godfather: Part II and Raging Bull – a “failed actor” and said the press conference pro-Biden case was proving Trump's arguments that the trial, like others the former president faces, was motivated by politics.

“After months of saying politics had nothing to do with this trial, they came along and turned a day-long trial of President Trump in Lower Manhattan into a campaign event,” Mr. Miller said .

Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the Biden campaign “desperate and failed” and “pathetic” and said its event outside the trial was “a full-fledged concession that this trial is a witch hunt from above.

