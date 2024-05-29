Proud Lebong Regent Kopli Ansori receives SPBE award directly from Joko Widodo | Bengkulu today





Bengkulutoday.com, Lebong – Lebong Regency Regent Kopli Ansori received an award from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir H Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with the Best Achievement of Electronic Government (SPBE) in Sumatra, at the Palace of Status, Monday (27/5/2024). The presentation of the best SPBE award won by Lebong Regency at that time also took place during the SPBE 2024 Summit and GovTech Indonesia Launch, organized by the Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) to encourage development. digital services in every government agency. With the aim of strengthening the policy direction of the National System of Electronic Government (SPBE), as directed by the President during the internal Cabinet meeting on March 25, 2024 regarding acceleration of transformation and digital services nationals, in accordance with Presidential Regulation Number 82 of In 2023, the President of the Republic of Indonesia will invite all heads of central government and regional government institutions to the SPBE 2024 Summit and the launch of GovTech Indonesia. Lebong Regency is very proud of its entire community, where, under the leadership of Regent Kopli Ansori and Deputy Fakhrurrozi, Lebong was able to significantly increase the SPBE index throughout Sumatra and today received a direct award at the State Palace, where the award was symbolically presented by President Ir H Joko Widodo in front of all the guests present at the State Palace. for the umpteenth time, the Lebong Regency Government, under the leadership of Regent Kopli Ansori, received a prestigious award for its good performance, “Thank God, today we have good news for all the people of Lebong especially, as Regent I would like to thank the performance of the SP Communication and Information Service as a technical or sector OPD leader in digitalization for working so well together that we won the extraordinary award, this is also an achievement that Lebong Regency is very proud of, Lebong Regency's SPBE index has increased significantly, standing at 2.9 . In his speech, Joko Widodo emphasized that to stop creating new platforms because there are 27 thousand new applications, we need to strengthen our public digital infrastructure (in terms like toll roads) to digitize our public services faster and strengthen our Govtech transformation, President Jokowi emphasized. , quoted from the official YouTube account of the Presidential Secretariat. “We will implement what is a priority for our society, in particular we and society must become even and even more digitally competent,” concluded Kopli. Also meeting with Regent Kopli Ansori, Acting Head of the Communication and Information Service-SP Danial Paripurna SE, Head of Bappeda Erik Rosadi SSTP MM, Head of the PMD Service Saprul SE, Head of the Ministry of Communication and Information Information Hedi Parindo SE, Head of Health Office Rachman SKM MSi, Acting Head of BKD Riswan Effendi SE MM and Plt Head of BKPSDM Beny Kodratullah MM and Head of Protocol and Communications, Head of Regional Secretariat Fendi SE. Several other level managers also participated.

