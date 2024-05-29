Closing arguments begin as case nears end





Top line

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers presented their closing arguments Tuesday in his criminal trial, as the jury will decide whether Trump should be convicted of falsifying records based on a hush money payment that Ex-lawyer Michael Cohen made adult film star Stormy Daniel's case by telling the jury that they should not believe Cohen's or Daniels' testimony.

Former President Donald Trump appears for his secret trial in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 28… [+] At New York.

Getty Images Key Facts

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records based on his reimbursement checks to Cohen, and in order to convict Trump, the jury must decide there is proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Trump was responsible for false business records within the Trump Organization, and he did so in order to cover up another crime (like tax crimes or campaign finance violations).

Trump's lawyers presented their arguments first, with attorney Todd Blanche telling jurors his client was innocent and denouncing Cohen, who said Trump knew about the hush money scheme and personally approved it, claiming that Cohen had said so. [jurors] a number of things on the witness stand that were lies, as cited by MSNBC.

The lawyer also insisted that Trump's reimbursement checks to Cohen were not falsely labeled as being for legal services as prosecutors claim, arguing that Trump was paying Cohen for his legal services because he was the then-president's personal lawyer at the time. Cohen said he worked for Trump for free and the reimbursement checks were separate, saying that while there was a plan to reimburse Cohen, there was no evidence that Trump knew about it.

Blanche argued that there was also no evidence that Trump intended to defraud, given that Trump had disclosed the payments to Cohen on IRS and ethics forms, and claimed that there was no underlying campaign finance crime that Trump was trying to cover up, namely, by allegedly paying Daniels. To boost Trump's 2016 candidacy, told the jury, “Every campaign in this country is a conspiracy to promote one candidate,” as quoted by CNN.

Blanche also tried to downplay the hush money scheme to pay Daniels, arguing that the Trump campaign was not worried about Daniels' story being exposed as prosecutors claimed and the Access Hollywood tape showing Trump denigrating women that came forward just before the 2016 election that prosecutors say motivated Trump to pay up. Daniels was not the apocalyptic event for the campaign that Cohen testified about, as cited by CNN.

The lawyer also sought to distance Trump from the secret payment and argued that Cohen paid Daniels without the candidates' knowledge at the time, saying, “There is no way you could find out that President Trump was aware of this payment at the time it was made without believing the words of Michael Cohen, cited by the New York Times.

Crucial quote

Prosecutors are perfectly happy for a witness to commit perjury, lie to you, Blanche told the jury in closing arguments, as cited by CNN, going on to describe Cohen as the MVP of liars and the human embodiment of reasonable doubt. (Prosecutors objected to the first statement, which the judge upheld.)

Surprising fact

Blanche also disputed Daniels' testimony, claiming under oath that she and Trump had a sexual relationship and suggesting he coerced her into having sex-accusing prosecutors call the adult film star to testify in order to trying to ignite it. [the jurys] emotions, they did it to try to embarrass President Trump, as cited by CNN. Trump's lawyer described Cohen's payment to Daniels as extortion and noted that Daniels had previously denied having an affair with Trump. Jurors do not need to believe Daniels' allegations to convict Trump, however, since the case hinges solely on whether his reimbursement checks were falsely labeled.

To monitor

The jury will begin its deliberations after closing arguments have been concluded and the judge has instructed the jury. It's unclear how long it will be before they reach a verdict. If Trump is convicted, each crime charged against him carries a fine of up to $5,000 per offense and/or up to four years in prison, meaning Trump faces up to $170,000 fine and 136 years in prison if convicted of each crime. charge and sentenced to the maximum. Legal experts say it is unlikely that Trump would be sentenced to prison as a first-time offender, although it is not out of the question. His sentencing would probably come one or two months after the verdict.

Chief Spokesperson

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and denounced the case as a witch hunt designed to damage his campaign. The ex-president complained Monday on Truth Social that his lawyers present their arguments first, saying allowing prosecutors to go last is a BIG ADVANTAGE, VERY UNFAIR. The order is not unique to his case, however: Defense attorneys are required to present their closing arguments first under New York law, since it is prosecutors who must provide the burden of the evidence demonstrating Trump's guilt.

Key context

Trump was indicted in Manhattan in March 2023 following a year-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, and this case marks the first of his four criminal cases to go to trial. Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 just before the 2016 election to cover up his affair allegations, which Trump has long denied. Trump then reimbursed Cohen through a series of checks paid throughout 2017 that prosecutors say were falsely labeled as being for legal services, which Trump also denies. Cohen later pleaded guilty to campaign finance crimes stemming from his payment to Daniels and testified during the weeks-long trial that Trump was directly involved in both the hush money scheme and the reimbursement scheme . Trump's lawyers have sought to discredit Cohen, with attorney Todd Blanche cross-examining him for four and three days about Cohen's frequent criticism of the ex-president and his history of lying under oath. The closing arguments come after the defense presented only one major witness before resting its case last week. Attorney Robert Costello attempted to undermine Cohen's testimony by testifying that Cohen told him that Trump had no knowledge of the secret payment, although Costello's testimony was derailed when Judge Juan Merchan chastised him for having rolled his eyes and expressed his displeasure with the judge.

