Xi Jinping's narrow corridor between Taiwan and the economy

Lai Ching-te took office eight days ago as president of Taiwan. Since then, China He ordered military exercises with warships, fighter planes and bombers that completely encircled the island. The scale of this new hostility had precedent. This resembled the war movements that took place in the days following the visit of Nancy Pelosithen Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, August 2, 2022.

Washington I turned on the alarms and urged Beijing act with moderation. Using a normal, routine, democratic transition as an excuse for military provocations risks escalation and eroding the old norms that have for decades maintained peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is essential to regional and global security and stability, and constitutes a problem. of international interest, underlined state department it's a statement.

A Xi Jinping and all the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) are bothered by the presence of To leave. They consider him to be an independentist. A rebel difficult to tame. These military actions aim to express strong dissatisfaction with the cross-Strait policy of the new president of Taiwan.seal a Infobae a Taiwanese analyst dedicated to military affairs in unofficially. The policy you are referring to is not new. To leave wants to keep the the state in which under conditions of reciprocity. He also wants to maintain Taiwan's sovereignty, independence, democracy and freedom, which is why he will insist that the two sides are not subordinate to each other., underlined the source. The new head of state also spoke of dialogue.

I don't think this exercise will turn into a real attack on Taiwan, for two reasons. First because China's military preparations have not reached the immediate combat level. Second, East Asia's military capabilities do not guarantee the defeat of Taiwan's defense associated with US intervention. In other words, East Asian countries will not stand idly by and watch Taiwan being defeated by China, as this would threaten the security of maritime routes in the Western Pacific.adds the military expert.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te visits soldiers and air force personnel in Hualien, Taiwan, May 28, 2024. To his right, former Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, current Secretary-General of the National Security Council (Reuters)

What I would be willing to do XI is to try to hinder communications, trade and supplies on the island. In an article published in Foreign Affairs and signed by Isaac Kardon Yes Jennifer Kavanagh, this possibility presents itself. In How China will shake hands, but not take Taiwan it is proposed that a slow strangulation can be so bad for Taipei like a war.

China seeks to choke the island's control over surrounding waters and airspace and limit its ability to make autonomous military, diplomatic and economic decisions.. Actions of this type would fall far short of the total occupation that an amphibious invasion would imply, they believe. Kardon Yes Kavanaghboth researchers from thinking group Carnegie Foundation for International Peace. And they recommend: Going forward, Taipei should focus its efforts on creating buffer zones at all levels, strengthening its communications infrastructure and accelerating foreign direct investment to create economic ties more resilient to Chinese disruption..

Faced with this continued drowning, the permanent and exhausting military threat, the Chinese regime would be on the verge of a blockade of Taiwan. A few months ago, consulted by Infobae on this possibility, the former Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu answer: A blockade under international law constitutes an act of war. So China needs to understand the kind of consequences of the blockade. Can you succeed? I don't think the lockdown will work very well. Taiwan is surrounded by water. What if China declared that there is a blockade on Taiwan and any ship entering or leaving will be shot down or sunk…and it turns out that a US freighter is approaching, will they sink that freighter ? If there is a military ship nearby, whether from Japan, Australia, the United States or Canada, will China risk World War III to maintain the blockade? I think it will be very difficult to succeed in a blockade.

Will international sanctions follow if the blockade continues? They could be devastating for Chinese news, given that its unlimited partner is Russiaa heavy political burden.

It's the economy…!

But decide how to act Taiwan – whether invading the island or drowning it under some kind of blockade – is not the only challenge we face. XI. The regime's economy is facing immense challenges that do not seem to be resolved. A paper confidential which circulates among the analysts of South Korea lists the main problems encountered Chinawhich seems to have already reached its peak as an economic power.

Among the points specified, the following stand out: the decline and aging of the population; Western controls that slow down innovation; resource depletion; the real estate and construction crisis; slow growth; and the conduct of a single person. Given China's internal and external conditions, its sustained strong growth will likely be hampered.warns the report.

This was evident during the last National People's Congress March, a period that would have been favorable for resolving the threats. However, no concrete proposals have been presented in the face of demographic, real estate problems or increasingly distant relations with the West: embraces with Vladimir Poutine More than attractive, they scare away democratic leaders.

The Chinese and Russian heads of state, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, seal their “limitless” alliance in Beijing on May 16. Chinese regime's economic and military aid to Moscow remains unchanged (Reuters)

The document also emphasizes the figure of the head of the regime: With the strengthening of President Xi Jinping's one-man system, economic policy flexibility is expected to be limited.. Finally, he concludes: China's economy is expected to see a gradual decline, rather than a sharp decline, amid growing pressure on its science and technology sectors..

This key area for the development of other sectors is compromised. Due to its aggressive and expansive international policy, China It has restricted access to the most modern microprocessors which will define the limits of the future. This is a key border wall that will be difficult to breach amid an economic boom. Artificial intelligence. Inattention and calculation errors that are unforgivable for a statesman.

This is also why Taiwan, just 180 kilometers away, is a fascination. This is where the most modern and sophisticated are located fleas with which the current world is led. The bad news for XI The fact is that these companies – the largest on the planet – have already announced that they will deactivate their factories remotely as soon as a Chinese boot steps on Taiwanese sand. The dream of PCC to capture this treasure of Taipei It will no longer make sense. And the cost to its economy of a prolonged war, with sanctions and turning its back on the world, would be even greater. Devastating.

