Acting Mayor of Pekanbaru inspects wastewater treatment center to be visited by President Joko Widodo

Wednesday May 29, 2024 – 06:45:44 IWST

PEKANBARU – Pekanbaru Acting Mayor Risnandar Mahiwa accompanied by Pekanbaru City Regional Secretary Indra Pomi Nasution and his team inspected the Wastewater Treatment Plant (IPAL) Center located in Pekanbaru District Tenayan Raya, Monday (5/27/2024).

The inspection aimed to ensure that one of the sites visited by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, was functioning well. President Joko Widodo is expected to visit Pekanbaru, to coincide with Pancasila Commemoration Day, Wednesday (1/6/2024).

“In welcoming our president, who will also come with his ministers, we must be ready as hosts. One of them is the issue of safety and cleanliness,” said Acting Mayor of Pekanbaru , Risnandar Mahiwa.

Meanwhile, regarding the already operational waste treatment center, Pekanbaru City Regional Secretary Indra Pomi Nasution said that the Pekanbaru City Government has operated a number of domestic connections (SR) in the NC 1 and NC 2 zones, namely Sukajadi and Pekanbaru district. City district.

According to him, the Pekanbaru City Government also continues to add IPAL SRs to improve the quality of sanitation and waste treatment in residents' homes, hotels, schools, shopping malls and other buildings.

“When this waste management is connected, we hope that our city will be cleaner. Waste such as water used for washing dishes and toilets can be treated automatically, so that the ecological bacteria and those harmful to the environment no longer exist,” he explained. .

For your information, Pekanbaru City IPAL is now operating with a waste processing capacity of approximately 11,000 cubic meters of waste per day, which is allocated through Home Connections (SR) and 8,000 cubic meters of waste per day from waste car allocation, as reported by pgi.

