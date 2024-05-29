I watched Donald Trump's criminal trial over money every day. This is what it looks like inside





A few dozen reporters rushed out as New York state court officers let us leave the 15th floor courtroom.

From a stairwell window, I could see a plume of smoke in the small park across the street. Down another floor, I could see the crowd forming around it. Below, an ambulance and the police. The smell of gas and burning flesh then hit me as I walked through the front door.

On the fourth and final day of jury selection in Donald Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan, a man set himself on fire behind police barriers across the street.

I witnessed the first-ever criminal trial of an American president every day, and the heartbreaking image of a pile of ashes and debris on cement just steps from where dozens of journalists line up each morning to enter the courthouse is etched in my mind. memory, but barely recalled in the surreal spectacle unfolding inside.

As the cops chased his neon fliers flying in the breeze toward a phalanx of news cameras, a clueless cameraman cursed at the scene before him; not because of what he had seen, but because he had gone to lunch and missed his shot. I asked the court spokesperson, dressed in a trench coat, if the trial had been delayed. He smiled. I'm going there now, he told me.

After going through two lines of metal detectors downstairs, up the elevators to the 15th floor, through two more rows of bag checks and another set of metal detectors, we returned to the courtroom before the The former president trudges inside and stands at the door. defense table.

There, we continued to witness a silent, tired Trump, who slouches, stares, and keeps his eyes closed six to seven hours a day, three to four days a week, a view that was only offered 'to his entourage and a handful of people. lawyers, court clerks, journalists and members of the public are allowed entry.

He walks in and out of court, briefly sits alone at the defense table before his lawyers join him, then keeps his eyes closed most of the day. His mouth opens occasionally, before he seems to suddenly wake up and wrinkle his face as if he's listening harder. He sinks into his chair and disappears, barely a witness to his own trial.

open image in gallery

Donald Trump speaks to cameras outside his criminal trial in Manhattan on May 20 (Getty Images)

Getting there takes time and patience. I line up across the street before sunrise, behind a few other journalists and professional linemen who earn $50 an hour to sleep in camping chairs, personal tents and blankets for night shifts, paid by larger media networks to guarantee a seat inside. After being allowed in around 8:30 a.m., I find a seat on one of the rows of wooden benches inside an adjoining courtroom that seats about 100 people, watching the closed-circuit broadcast of next door on three large television screens.

We were joined by a motley crew of ordinary citizens eager to witness history up close. In the public line next to us were retirees visiting their daughter during college graduation, a vacationing California lawyer who couldn't resist a courtroom, and high school students skipping class.

And then there were the returning characters. A man with backpacks made from clocks said he hoped to sell body language information to online betting sites. Two Trump-supporting Chinese women, wearing American-branded hats and clothing, unfurled an American flag. John McIntosh, who was lugging a suitcase, used the lines to collect the thousands of signatures he needs to appear on the U.S. Senate ballot.

Sylvia Achee walked the line with a purse-sized speaker playing her husband D-Achees' song, Liars Must Go, while handing out printed lyric sheets. In the small park on the other side of the fence, a woman was blowing a shofar and playing CeCe Winans Come Jesus Come from her phone and into a bullhorn.

open image in gallery

Journalists and citizens line up outside a downtown Manhattan criminal courthouse to take their seats at Donald Trump's trial on May 16 (AFP via Getty Images)

In the courtroom, bold media names like CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins sat alongside veteran court reporters and exhausted print journalists who were working on little sleep. During her day-long visit, I sat next to Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro, who filled a notebook with handwritten notes before going on air to rip into Stormy Daniels. A few days later, the former president stood in the hallway and read one of her statements calling the judge a fool.

More than a dozen New York court officers direct the constant flow of foot traffic, but it is Mr. Trump's presence that sets the rules. As he lay on the ground, venting his grievances and barking at the small group of reporters and cameras stationed in a barricaded enclosure in the hallway, just steps from the men's restroom, they were forced to shelter in place.

When he's inside, he's free, and he immediately returns to his seat at the defense table, mute and staring at nothing, out of sight of the rest of the world except us.

