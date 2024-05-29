Three important UK election issues, explained

After months of speculation, Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the general election will take place on July 4.

The Prime Minister said Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer could not be trusted to lead the country in uncertain times. He made the economy and the fight against global security the key elements of his address to the nation in announcing the date of the elections.

In response, Starmer told voters: Together we can end the chaos, we can turn the page, we can start rebuilding Britain.

But amid this uncertainty and the need to rebuild, what do voters think are the key questions?

This chart, produced using a YouGov poll during this parliamentary term, offers an overview of the issues voters care about most and how they have fluctuated over time.

Compared to the victory of Boris Johnson's Conservatives in the December 2019 elections, the economy, immigration, defense and taxation have gained in importance in the eyes of the electorate. This happened in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis; small boats crossing the Channel; the start of the war in Ukraine and wider global instability; and the highest tax burden in 70 years.

Housing also became a major concern, with the Tenant Reform Bill – in which the government pledged to abandon no-fault evictions – suspended after Sunak called the election.

Meanwhile, the last general election was fought – and won by the Conservatives – on one issue: Brexit. Yet the chart shows a clear decline in its relevance with voters, particularly after the conclusion of a trade deal with the EU in December 2020.

The following chart, meanwhile, highlights what voters considered the top issues over the past year. By far, the top three are the economy, health, immigration and asylum.

Here, Yahoo News UK explains what's behind these issues and how their importance has fluctuated among voters since the last election in 2019.

The economy

Boris Johnson's unprecedented lockdown in March 2020 meant that public attention turned to the economy, as demonstrated by the huge spike in the graph above. The then chancellor, Rishi Sunak, was forced to implement a 70 billion furlough programlasting 18 months, to protect people's jobs.

There was a second almighty economic shock – and a rise in public concern – in February 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This caused another surge in an already turbulent wholesale energy market, driving up costs for suppliers and, ultimately, customers.

Average energy bills eventually reached 2,500 per year (and would have exceeded 4,000 if the government had not intervened). This was double the 1,278 consumers who paid before the war and by the time these elections take place, people will still pay a lot more than that: 1,568.

Energy prices have also played a key role in inflation, reaching 11.1% – a 41-year high – in October 2022, although it has since fallen to 2.3%which is close to the Bank of England's 2.0% target.

The third economic shock of this Parliament – ​​and the most damaging for the Conservatives – came in October 2022, when Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's disastrous mini-budget, containing 45 billion in unfunded tax cuts, triggered an economic crisis. This led to interest rates soaring and, even today, homeowners who remortgage face significantly higher bills.

Health

Health, like the economy, is another issue clearly linked to the start of the pandemic. The graph above shows a huge rise in public concern when COVID cases began to surge in March 2020, eventually leading to the national lockdown as the NHS risked collapse.

Cases declined that summer, but spikes in the graph can be seen once infections increased again and new nationwide lockdowns were imposed in October 2020 and January 2021. As of March 2022 , likely as concerns about the Omicron variant faded, there were far fewer concerns about health. .

In January last year, there was a brief rise as the The NHS in England experienced the largest strike in its historywith tens of thousands of nurses and paramedics exiting simultaneously.

As for the state of the election, NHS waiting lists remain higher than they were when Sunak pledged to reduce them last year. According to the latest figures, at the end of March, around 7.54 million treatments were pending, affecting 6.29 million patients.

Immigration and asylum

Since the last election, the discourse on immigration and asylum has largely revolved around a single issue: small boats crossing the Channel.

The numbers have increased in most years since then: there were 1,843 crossings in 2019, 8,466 in 2020, 28,526 in 2021, 45,774 in 2022 and 29,437 last year. This year, that number has already exceeded 10,000.

The regular and sharp spikes in the graph above demonstrate how often crossings make headlines, including on some occasions when hundreds of migrants made the dangerous journey in a single day.

But it also reflects how the government has incorporated this issue into its own agenda. It was Boris Johnson's government that first announced plans to deport migrants to Rwanda in April 2022. This policy was echoed by Rishi Sunak when he became Prime Minister in October that year , with Sunak having since reiterated his promise to stop the boats.

But after calling the election, Sunak admitted this week that flights would not take off until the country went to the polls.

