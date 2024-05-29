



It's easy to talk about your money before you start your career, but Turkey has captured youth sentiment in a new study that finds Turkish youth will pay 10% more for renewable energy. The study involved participants with an average age of 24, 45% men and 55% women. Most participants (74%) were undergraduate and graduate students, followed by graduate students (15%) and doctoral students (11%). The study published in Energy for Sustainable Development found a positive result: young people are willing to pay more for renewable energy, which will influence future decisions on budgeting and developing renewable energy. The study led by student Furkan Acikgoz was supervised by Prof. Özlem Yorulmaz from Türkiye. The researchers write: “Public acceptance of renewable energy will accelerate the transition from energy sources that cause high emissions to environmentally friendly energy sources to combat climate change. For this reason, it is crucial to study the adoption intentions of different target audiences. They targeted Turkish university students, who are the future decision-makers. As an emerging economy, Turkey has a chronic current account deficit problem, and energy imports are the main cause of this imbalance, the researchers point out. For many years, the country's renewable energy potential, particularly solar, hydroelectric and geothermal, remained untapped, leading to lengthy debates. Read more: Turkey's hydroelectric dam threatens animal massacre Fossil fuels, including oil, natural gas and coal, accounted for 81.3% of Turkey's primary energy supply in 2022. The rest is provided by 31.6 GW of hydropower, 25.75 GW of natural gas, 21.3 GW of coal and 11.45 GW of wind power. , 9.93 GW of solar energy, 1.7 GW of geothermal energy and approximately 2 GW of installed biomass power plant capacity. Turkey's support for terrorist organizations such as Hamas (housing and treating terrorists in Turkish hospitals), publicly declared by its leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, make it a risky investment for countries that consider Hamas, the Islamic State and the PKK to be terrorist groups. THE US government reports thousands of terrorists in Türkiye while Turkey says it is working to end terrorism. comments comments

