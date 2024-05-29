State holds key to Indian Prime Minister Modi's re-election

Ankit Srinivas A group of women in Uttar Pradesh, India's most politically crucial state with 80 seats in Parliament

As India votes to elect a new government, all eyes are on the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, commonly known by its initials UP. Spread over an area roughly the size of Great Britain, the state has almost four times as many people. With approximately 257 million people, it is India's most populous state and would be the fifth largest in the world if it were an independent country after India, China, the United States and Indonesia. and ahead of Pakistan or Brazil. The state is one of three Indian states to vote in all seven phases of elections spanning 44 days. (Voting closes June 1 and results will be announced June 4.) It is therefore not surprising that UP – which elects 80 MPs out of the 543 members of the lower house of parliament (the Lok Sabha) – is seen as key to the re-election bid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who seeks to return for a third consecutive term. It is commonly said that the path to Delhi is through UP and a party that does well in the state usually goes on to rule India, says Sharat Pradhan, a senior journalist in Lucknow, the state capital. Eight of India's former prime ministers, he adds, have represented the state and in 2014, when Mr. Modi, from the western state of Gujarat, made his debut as an MP , he also chose UP. Mr Modi held his seat in the ancient city of Varanasi in 2019 and hopes to do so again this year.

Getty Images Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term as Indian Prime Minister

So Mr. Modi went on a whirlwind tour across the state, holding roadshows and speaking at rallies sometimes as many as seven in a single day to convince voters to support his party. He set his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a target of 370 seats – a party needs 272 to win. In 2014, the BJP won 71 seats in the state and in 2019, 62. This time, party leaders say they are aiming for 70 or even all of its 80 seats. The math, according to opposition Congress party Gaurav Kapoor, is simple: a party that wins 70 seats here needs only 202 more to form a government. Earlier this month, when Mr. Modi arrived in the city to file his candidacy, accompanied by the state's chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a saffron-robed Hindu monk-turned-politician, thousands of supporters gathered to encourage them. A truck painted in saffron, the color associated with the BJP and decorated with marigold flowers, carried them as their cavalcade wound its way through the narrow streets of the ancient city. Mr Modi waved and held up a replica of the lotus flower, his party's symbol, while men and women dressed in saffron clothing and caps raised slogans in support.

Getty Images Opposition leaders Akhilesh Yadav (left) and Rahul Gandhi (right) drew huge crowds at their rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

It's not just the BJP that is eyeing the state considered the biggest prize in Indian elections. The Congress, which dominated the state for four decades until it was overtaken by local parties in 1991, is fighting here in alliance with the regional Samajwadi Party (SP). The alliance also claimed that we win 79 seats and fight in one. The vote count on June 4 will likely show that both sides' claims are exaggerated, but analysts point out that every election in the last decade in the state has gone in favor of the BJP. And the upbeat mood during Mr. Modis' roadshow reflected that confidence. Most Varanasi residents in the crowd spoke of the transformation their city has undergone over the past decade, with the construction of new highways, the expansion of the Kashi-Vishwanath temple and the renovated banks of the Ganges. Watching Mr Modi's motorcade from his shop along the roadshow route, Ambrish Mittal, a chemist, says the city's roads are cleaner and the long power cuts that have plunged the city into darkness for hours are a thing of the past. But despite its political importance, UP remains one of India's poorest states, although positive changes have taken place in recent years.

Getty Images With around 257 million inhabitants, Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India.

Government data shows that millions more people now have electricity, access to toilets and use clean fuels than five years ago. But UP remains the world's largest concentration of poor people, with 23% of its population registered as poor. multidimensional poverty even after tens of millions of people have been lifted out of poverty. The state also records tens of thousands of violent crimes against women each year and continues to make headlines when the accused are politically influential men. And while these ills have always plagued the state, opposition parties have seized upon them and raised them during their election rallies, with the BJP being in power nationally for a decade and also ruling UP since now seven years old. Opposition leaders say the high turnout at their meetings reflects voters' disenchantment with the BJP. Until a few weeks ago, elections in the state looked like a one-sided contest, with the odds stacked against us, says Abhishek Yadav, a leader of the Samajwadi Party's youth wing and a star campaigner for his party . But he believes that the opposition campaign has accelerated as unemployment and rising prices have become major issues.

Getty Images Uttar Pradesh is home to tens of millions of poor people