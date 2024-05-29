President Erdoan criticizes Istanbul mayor for expensive trip to Rome





While highlighting the government's austerity measures, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Tuesday criticized Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamolu for the controversial journalists' trip to Italy. Imamolu, who won a second term in the metropolitan municipality for the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), recently sparked public anger for accompanying a group of journalists to Rome on a plane private. With all expenses paid from the municipality's budget, the trip was criticized by Imamolu's critics, who claimed the mayor wined and dined at the city's best restaurants and hotels. Addressing an event at the Turkish Court of Accounts, which inspects the spending of municipalities and similar public institutions, President Erdoan said the work of the courts was more important than ever amid austerity in public spending. No institution can waste its resources. We cannot tolerate people spending the nation's scarce resources on their own publicity. We have recently witnessed the use of municipal resources for personal gain, as well as the appointment of municipal personnel linked to mayors, he said, referring to allegations of nepotism against some CHP-run municipalities. There is no justification for taking journalists on a tour of Rome without paying the public. Anyone in a position of authority, whether appointed or elected, should be more sensitive to public resources, Erdoan said. Responding to criticism last week, Imamolu told reporters there was nothing wrong with the trip, the main aim of which was to sign a deal for the city to host the 2027 European Games. It was only natural that we invited journalists. Next time we will make sure that there are no gaps (in arranging these trips). There is nothing wrong (with the trip), he said. Imamolu also pointed out that this was the first time they organized such a trip during his tenure.

