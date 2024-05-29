Today's key events: PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal, Jharkhand; the Iranian presidential elections; and more





Cyclone Remal: Schools in several districts of Meghalaya to remain closed on Tuesday The Meghalaya government has announced that schools will remain closed on Tuesday in districts where heavy rains are expected due to cyclone 'Remal'. The National Disaster Management Authority said extremely heavy rain and gusty winds with a speed of 40 to 50 km/h, with gusts up to 60 km/h, are very likely to occur in severe isolated places of East Jaintia, East Khasi, South West Khasi, West Jaintia and West Khasi. hill districts in the next 24 hours, and citizens are therefore requested to be careful. Also read: Cyclone Remal devastates Bengal: Storm floods farmlands and destroys houses; Further rain is expected today. Top 10 updates “To avoid any untoward incident, all schools in East Khasi Hills district will remain closed on May 28,” the deputy commissioner's order said. Districts in West Khasi, West Jaintia, East Garo and South West Garo Hills districts have issued similar orders. Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi set to hold roadshow in Kolkata on May 28 As part of his final election campaign in West Bengal for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead a major roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday. According to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Modi will begin a two-day visit to Bengal on Tuesday, during which he will hold a public meeting at Ashoknagar in Barasat constituency, located in North 24 Parganas district. Also Read: PM Narendra Modi's Stay at Mysuru Hotel: 80.6 lakh outstanding for more than a year; Radisson Blu Plaza could take legal action: report Later, he will address another election rally at Baruipur in Jadavpur constituency located in South 24 Parganas district. Lok Sabha polls 2024: Amit Shah to address rallies in Odisha Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Chandbali, Korei and Nimapada on Tuesday. Voting will be held in six Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly segments falling under these parliamentary constituencies in the final phase on June 1. Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi to address Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Jharkhand's Dumka Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Vijay Sankalp rally at the Dumka Airport ground in Santal Pargana on Tuesday. While elections are scheduled for three seats in Santal Pargana, the final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand will see voting on June 1 in Godda, Dumka and Rajmahal constituencies. Therefore, various political parties are intensifying their efforts in Santal Pargana. Presidential election in Iran today Iran's presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, as reported by IRNA. Following the helicopter crash that claimed the life of President Ebrahim Raïssi, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as interim president. According to the Iranian Constitution, the interim president is responsible for facilitating the election of a new president within a maximum period of 50 days. UP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Cong Rahul Gandhi to hold joint public meeting in Varanasi on May 28 Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will hold a joint public meeting in Varanasi on Tuesday in support of INDIA bloc candidate Ajay Rai. According to reports, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to join the meeting. Delhi HC to hear Tesla's trademark infringement plea on May 28 The Delhi High Court has postponed the hearing of Tesla Inc's trademark infringement case against Gurugram-based Tesla Power India Pvt Ltd to May 28. Originally assigned to Judge Anish Dayal for Wednesday, the hearing was postponed due to time constraints. Read here. Spain, Ireland and Norway will recognize a Palestinian state Relations between the European Union and Israel have deteriorated on the eve of diplomatic recognition of a Palestinian state by EU members Ireland and Spain, with Madrid suggesting sanctions should be considered against Israel for its continued attacks in the town of Rafah, south of Gaza. PTI reported. Also read: Norway, Ireland and Spain decide to recognize the State of Palestine, Israel furious | A Simple Guide to Conflict Israeli Foreign Minister Katz told Spain that its consulate in Jerusalem would not be allowed to help the Palestinians. Here is some other important news for today: Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar sent to judicial custody till May 28 SpiceJet moves Delhi HC against order to return 2 leased planes and 3 engines by May 28 The tribal corporation has announced Bastar bandh on May 28 ED summons Jharkhand IAS Manish Ranjan on May 28 in tender board scam case Kolkata Police impose Section 144 in parts of the city from May 28 to July 26 to prevent 'violent protests' Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bombay HC orders probe into illegal structures near defense zones on May 28 Nawaz Sharif set to become president of ruling PML-N party Final arguments in Trump Hush Money trial set for May 28 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), prepares to pay a state visit to South Korea L&T: Siddhartha Mohanty appointed director; to be taken care of from May 28 Adani Enterprises to consider raising funds on May 28 The new Porsche 911 Hybrid will make its global debut on May 28. Neeraj Chopra is set to participate in the Golden Spike athletics competition in Ostrava on May 28 Panchayat Season 3 is set to release on May 28 on Prime Video (Virtual) Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' to release on OTT on May 28 (With contribution from agencies) Stage alert!

