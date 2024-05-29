Politics
Lots of public criticism and here is President Joko Widodo's response!
Society was suddenly enlivened by the new policy issued by the government Tapera.
President Joko Widodo on May 20, 2023 issued Government Regulation (PP) Number 21 of 2024 Concerning Amendments to PP Number 25 of 2020 Concerning the Implementation of Public Housing Savings (Tapera). The content of this regulation is the wages, salaries or income of workers in Indonesia will be subject to additional deductions for public housing savings (Tapera).
Tapera is short for Public Housing Savings. Tapera's sources of funds come from workers and self-employed people, which will then be collected and managed by custodian banks and investment managers supervised by OJK and BP Tapera.
Launch the official page Tapera.go.id, All participants will receive savings benefits and results at the end of the membership period. All participants classified as low-income and meeting eligibility requirements are eligible for housing finance benefits.
Some of the benefits of housing financing for participants in low-income communities (MBR) include:
- Property credit (KPR)
- House construction loan (KBR)
- Home Renovation Credit (KRR)
*First home only
Amount of the Tapera contribution to be charged to employees
House of Civil Servants Tapera KPR/Photo: detikcom
In article 5 of the PP Tapera it is emphasized that any worker who is at least 20 years old or married and has an income at least equal to the minimum wage is obliged to become a participant in Tapera.
Article 7 details the types of work required to be a participant in Tapera, namely civil servants or ASN, TNI-Polri, BUMN, private sector workers and other workers who also receive salaries or wages. Article 68 of the PP highlights that BP Tapera registration must be carried out by employers from 2027.
The amount of participants' savings is determined based on a certain percentage of the salary declared each month for working participants and the average monthly income of the previous calendar year with certain limits for self-employed participants.
The percentage of the most recent savings amount is determined in article 15 PP 21/2024. In article 15 paragraph 1 of the PP, it is specified that the amount of public savings is set at 3% of salary or the salaries of participating workers and the income of self-employed participants.
Paragraph 2 of Article 15 regulates the amount of employee savings that is jointly supported by employer of 0.5% And 2.5% workers. In the meantime, for the participants self employed Or freelancers are at their own expense by them as stipulated in paragraph 3.
In the future, employers will be required to deposit Tapera savings each month, no later than the 10th. If the 10th is a public holiday, the savings will be paid on the first working day following the public holiday. This is explained in article 20 PP Tapera.
Lots of public criticism!
Photo: Pixabay/Robert Lens
The emergence of this new policy has sparked widespread criticism in society.
They complain every month about additional deductions from their salaries. Even if it's only about 2.5-3%, plus other deductions, the amount will be very significant.
From a series of comments on social media, people asked for other options regarding this new policy.
“Just 3 percent of Jakarta's UMR alone is already worth IDR 150,000. Oh my God,” @aul*** complained.
“If you want to donate a house, provide the unit and immediately deduct the automatic debit. Many people will certainly agree. But if we save first, why does the state participate in its management? a writes @yan***.
“It's good to save for the house yourself, can you refuse like this?” @adi *** comment.
“UKT has been abolished, employees' salaries are now being reduced. Very sad! “The DPR RI requests to summon the government regarding this policy,” said @rah***.
Jokowi's response to Tapera's numerous criticisms
President Jokowi/Photo: Isal/detikcom
Meanwhile, while criticism of Tapera is rife, President Joko Widodo has spoken out. He announced that there were objections to this policy. However, according to Jokowi, people will definitely calculate the amount of salary that will be reduced.
“Yes, everything counts. Normal. “In the new policy, people will definitely also participate in the calculation, whether they can afford it or not, whether it is burdensome or not,” Jokowi said during a meeting in Istora Senayan, Central Jakarta, Monday (5/27/2024).
Jokowi equated this new policy regarding Tapera to BPJS Health contributions. What was initially felt by those outside of BPJS Health's Direct Assistance Beneficiaries (PBI) was difficult, but as the program progressed, the benefits made themselves felt.
“As before, BPJS, apart from the PBI which was free of 96 million, was also busy, but after managing it, I think I felt the benefit that the hospitals were free,” explained Jokowi.
“Things like that will be felt after the march. “Otherwise, there are usually pros and cons,” Jokowi said, as quoted by detikFinance.
What you need to know about buying and building a home…
Illustration/Photo of the house: Shutterstock
A house is indeed a primary need, important for a person to maintain their life. However, nowadays it is no longer necessary to buy a house right away to survive, as there are other alternatives. For example, renting a house.
Currently, renting a house, boarding house or apartment can be adapted to your personal budget. Additionally, the location can be adjusted according to your needs.
According to various sources, when buying or building your own home, there are several things to consider, including:
1. Financial conditions must be stable.
2. Already have enough savings for the future.
3. Affordable property prices or you can build a house according to your budget.
4. Not having a lot of debt or heavy dependents.
Beauties is everything about Tapera that is widely criticized by the public as well as the solution to buying a house. How do you respond?
***
Want to be one of the readers who can participate in various exciting events at Beautynesia? Come on, join the Beautynesia reader community, B-Nation. How to register HERE!
(laugh laugh)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.beautynesia.id/life/serba-serbi-tapera-ramai-dikritik-masyarakat-dan-ini-respon-presiden-joko-widodo/b-290184
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lots of public criticism and here is President Joko Widodo's response!
- Elizabeth MacRae dies: 'General Hospital' and 'Gomer Pyle: USMC' actor was 88
- June 2024 – A guide to the latest developments in policy and innovation in space defense
- Today's key events: PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal, Jharkhand; the Iranian presidential elections; and more
- Hollywood turns Danbury Park into 1970s setting for new movie
- Women's tennis signs former No. 68 ITF World Junior player
- Tax about to be imposed on fashion clothing
- PHP Big Query write client batch append rows
- New reports from CNN reveal the Trump team's concerns about a cash-strapped jury
- Rishi Suna broke three promises
- President Erdoan criticizes Istanbul mayor for expensive trip to Rome
- Latest general election: Starmer gives blunt response to potential EU re-joining – police drop investigation into his deputy | political news