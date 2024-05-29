Lots of public criticism and here is President Joko Widodo's response!

Society was suddenly enlivened by the new policy issued by the government Tapera. President Joko Widodo on May 20, 2023 issued Government Regulation (PP) Number 21 of 2024 Concerning Amendments to PP Number 25 of 2020 Concerning the Implementation of Public Housing Savings (Tapera). The content of this regulation is the wages, salaries or income of workers in Indonesia will be subject to additional deductions for public housing savings (Tapera). Tapera is short for Public Housing Savings. Tapera's sources of funds come from workers and self-employed people, which will then be collected and managed by custodian banks and investment managers supervised by OJK and BP Tapera. Launch the official page Tapera.go.id, All participants will receive savings benefits and results at the end of the membership period. All participants classified as low-income and meeting eligibility requirements are eligible for housing finance benefits. Some of the benefits of housing financing for participants in low-income communities (MBR) include: Property credit (KPR)

House construction loan (KBR)

Home Renovation Credit (KRR)

*First home only

Amount of the Tapera contribution to be charged to employees House of Civil Servants Tapera KPR/Photo: detikcom In article 5 of the PP Tapera it is emphasized that any worker who is at least 20 years old or married and has an income at least equal to the minimum wage is obliged to become a participant in Tapera. Article 7 details the types of work required to be a participant in Tapera, namely civil servants or ASN, TNI-Polri, BUMN, private sector workers and other workers who also receive salaries or wages. Article 68 of the PP highlights that BP Tapera registration must be carried out by employers from 2027. The amount of participants' savings is determined based on a certain percentage of the salary declared each month for working participants and the average monthly income of the previous calendar year with certain limits for self-employed participants. The percentage of the most recent savings amount is determined in article 15 PP 21/2024. In article 15 paragraph 1 of the PP, it is specified that the amount of public savings is set at 3% of salary or the salaries of participating workers and the income of self-employed participants. Paragraph 2 of Article 15 regulates the amount of employee savings that is jointly supported by employer of 0.5% And 2.5% workers. In the meantime, for the participants self employed Or freelancers are at their own expense by them as stipulated in paragraph 3. In the future, employers will be required to deposit Tapera savings each month, no later than the 10th. If the 10th is a public holiday, the savings will be paid on the first working day following the public holiday. This is explained in article 20 PP Tapera.

Lots of public criticism! Photo: Pixabay/Robert Lens The emergence of this new policy has sparked widespread criticism in society. They complain every month about additional deductions from their salaries. Even if it's only about 2.5-3%, plus other deductions, the amount will be very significant. From a series of comments on social media, people asked for other options regarding this new policy. “Just 3 percent of Jakarta's UMR alone is already worth IDR 150,000. Oh my God,” @aul*** complained. “If you want to donate a house, provide the unit and immediately deduct the automatic debit. Many people will certainly agree. But if we save first, why does the state participate in its management? a writes @yan***. “It's good to save for the house yourself, can you refuse like this?” @adi *** comment. “UKT has been abolished, employees' salaries are now being reduced. Very sad! “The DPR RI requests to summon the government regarding this policy,” said @rah***.

Jokowi's response to Tapera's numerous criticisms President Jokowi/Photo: Isal/detikcom Meanwhile, while criticism of Tapera is rife, President Joko Widodo has spoken out. He announced that there were objections to this policy. However, according to Jokowi, people will definitely calculate the amount of salary that will be reduced. “Yes, everything counts. Normal. “In the new policy, people will definitely also participate in the calculation, whether they can afford it or not, whether it is burdensome or not,” Jokowi said during a meeting in Istora Senayan, Central Jakarta, Monday (5/27/2024). Jokowi equated this new policy regarding Tapera to BPJS Health contributions. What was initially felt by those outside of BPJS Health's Direct Assistance Beneficiaries (PBI) was difficult, but as the program progressed, the benefits made themselves felt. “As before, BPJS, apart from the PBI which was free of 96 million, was also busy, but after managing it, I think I felt the benefit that the hospitals were free,” explained Jokowi. “Things like that will be felt after the march. “Otherwise, there are usually pros and cons,” Jokowi said, as quoted by detikFinance.

What you need to know about buying and building a home… Illustration/Photo of the house: Shutterstock A house is indeed a primary need, important for a person to maintain their life. However, nowadays it is no longer necessary to buy a house right away to survive, as there are other alternatives. For example, renting a house. Currently, renting a house, boarding house or apartment can be adapted to your personal budget. Additionally, the location can be adjusted according to your needs. According to various sources, when buying or building your own home, there are several things to consider, including: 1. Financial conditions must be stable. 2. Already have enough savings for the future. 3. Affordable property prices or you can build a house according to your budget. 4. Not having a lot of debt or heavy dependents. Beauties is everything about Tapera that is widely criticized by the public as well as the solution to buying a house. How do you respond? *** Want to be one of the readers who can participate in various exciting events at Beautynesia? Come on, join the Beautynesia reader community, B-Nation. How to register HERE!

(laugh laugh)