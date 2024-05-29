Tendulkar, Dhoni, PM Modi among names used by 'fake' candidates for India head coach job: report | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) found itself inundated with an overwhelming response, receiving over 3,000 applications for the coveted post of head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. The increase in applications followed the BCCI to share a Google Form on its website earlier this month, inviting interested candidates to apply for the head coach position.

However, amid the flood of applications, the BCCI is now faced with the daunting task of sifting through numerous fake applicants who have allegedly used famous names, including cricket legends. Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, as well as prominent political figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Highlighting the challenge posed by the influx of fake applications, a BCCI official was quoted by Indian Express as saying: “Last year too, BCCI received such a response when impostors applied, and the story is similar this time. “The deadline for applications for the position of coach closed on May 27, marking the end of a period marked by renewed activity and interest in the cricket fraternity.

Amid the deluge of applications, it was confirmed that Rahul Dravid , the current head coach, chose not to reapply for the position, citing his desire to prioritize time spent with his family. Dravid's tenure is expected to end with the climax of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Although the BCCI is yet to release the names of the actual candidates, speculations abound regarding the potential candidates for this prestigious role. Notable former cricketers such as Gautam Gambhir VVS Laxman, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting and Stephen Fleming are reportedly being considered by the BCCI.

The new head coach's tenure will span three-and-a-half years, from July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2027. Among the myriad responsibilities outlined by the BCCI in the job description of the position, is a desire to meet the professional expectations and pressures associated with managing high-profile athletes, highlighting the magnitude of the position and its demands.

