Highlights from closing argumentsExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump leaves Manhattan Criminal Court at the end of the day in his criminal trial for allegedly hiding secret money payments in New York on Tuesday. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images .

switch captionCharly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK lawyers made their final arguments Tuesday in their effort to convict or acquit former President Donald Trump of 34 counts of falsifying business records as the historic trial nears its conclusion.

A 12-person jury, which heard from 22 witnesses and more than six hours of debate, is expected to begin deliberating Wednesday. It could be hours, days or weeks before they make a decision. A unanimous jury is needed to convict or acquit Trump.

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, has frequently characterized the trial as election interference for preventing him from campaigning for the presidency, falsely claiming it was a partisan conspiracy against him.

On Tuesday, Trump was joined in court by more family members than usual. Children Donald Jr., Eric and Tiffany were present in the courtroom, along with son-in-law Michael Boulos and daughter-in-law and RNC co-chair Lara Trump.

As Trump attorney Todd Blanche began closing arguments, the Biden-Harris campaign held an event outside the Manhattan courthouse with actor Robert DeNiro and U.S. Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone.

Prosecutors allege that Trump was aware of a settlement negotiation with adult film actor Stormy Daniels to keep his affair allegations out of the press before the 2016 election and that Trump ordered his former fixer Michael Cohen to pay him a $130,000 settlement. Prosecutors say the falsified business documents, described in part as “legal warrants,” constitute a paper trail of Cohen.

Trump has long maintained that he only pays his lawyer.

The defense first presented its closing arguments, focusing on Michael Cohen.

As required by New York law, Trump's defense presented the first round of closing arguments, which lasted more than two hours. Blanche focused on the credibility issues surrounding Cohen.

Here are four highlights from his summary of their defense:

1. Who did not testify

The defense spent time pointing out potential witnesses that the jury did not hear from, including Allen Weisselberg, Don Jr. or Eric Trump, who were executives at the Trump Organization at the time; Dylan Howard, former editor of the National Enquirer; Gina Rodriguez, who managed Stormy Daniels; or Trump's bodyguard, Keith Schiller.

2. Documents

Blanche claims Trump's sons signed two checks that constitute some of the charges. And he also told the jury that Cohen was the one who generated the 11 invoices that make up 11 of the counts against Trump.

He argued that the allegedly fake retainer was a legitimate retainer, particularly because Cohen presented himself as Trump's personal attorney.

You shouldn't think of the word retainer as different from the reason for payment, it's just one word, Blanche said.

3. Cohen’s credibility

Blanche attempted to sow doubt about various conversations Cohen recalls having with Trump, including at the White House, allegedly about the deal to silence Daniels. But the defense also argued that Cohen lied on the stand, answering questions one way for the prosecution but a different way for the defense.

Cohen lied to you, Blanche repeatedly claimed to have hammered home the point to the jurors at different stages of his speech.

He also spent time questioning Cohen's secret recording of a conversation with Trump that allegedly confirmed knowledge of the payment and settlement to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

4. Electoral influence

Blanche reiterated one of the points he made during the openings: It doesn't matter whether there was a conspiracy to try to influence the election. Every campaign is a conspiracy to promote a candidacy, Blanche said.

It's common, Blanche said, for celebrities and candidates to work with media outlets, such as tabloids, to promote themselves and their campaigns.

Blanche argued that it made no sense that Trump, Cohen and former publisher David Pecker sincerely believed they could influence the 2016 election using the National Enquirer tabloid.

There's nothing wrong with President Trump wanting to get positive information, Blanche said. But he added: The idea that informed people believed that positive articles in the National Enquirer could influence the election is absurd.

Blanche said the tabloid's reach was far less than would ever have been necessary to swing the election.

The floor grows back

Prosecutors spent 6 hours explaining to the jury each part of their case and refuting the defense's claims. Prosecutor Josh Steinglass presented the jury with all their evidence: that of the 2006 sexual encounter Daniels described, saying Cohen knew what happened in that hotel room and that it related to motive. Steinglass told the jury of Stormy Daniels' testimony: “This is the display that the defendant did not want the public to see.”

Here are four highlights from their closing arguments:

1. The 1 minute and 36 second phone call

Prosecutor Josh Steinglass took out his own phone, set the timer and reconstructed a call that was the focus of Cohen's cross- and direct questioning two weeks ago. Cohen testified that in a phone call he spoke both with Trump's bodyguard about the harassment of a teenager and separately with Trump about paying Daniels. Trump's lawyers sought to discredit Cohen's recollection of that conversation, arguing that it would be difficult to address both topics in such a short period of time.

Starting with, Hey, Keith, how are you? Steinglass had a simulated phone call in which he discussed the problem of a teenage prankster who was harassing Cohen, then said: Can I talk to the boss? Then Steinglass simulated a brief conversation about how to take care of this thing, as well as some small talk.

And it all took 49 seconds, about half the length of the call in question, Steinglass said, adding that it was just one of 20 calls Cohen received.

2. The validity of witnesses

Steinglass told the jury that to acquit Trump, they would have to ignore the testimony of several witnesses, not just Cohen's, including that of former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney and other evidence like handwritten notes on bank statements that detailed calculations of how the payments would be made.

Steinglass referred to various witnesses who came to testify, including current and former employees of Trump's business and administration. He also discussed witnesses who work for companies that published Trump's books about his business philosophy.

Rereading paragraphs from the books, Steinglass doubled down on Trump's frugality and reminded the jury of Pecker's testimony, in which Trump was also described as frugal.

2. Trump's business practices

Steinglass once again examined the specific checks and invoices in question and how Deborah Tarasoff, the Trump Organization's accounts payable supervisor, grouped them together to send to Trump even after he arrived in the White House.

Prosecutors argued that even the chief financial officer, Weisselberg, could only approve invoices up to $10,000.

Despite his frugality and attention to detail, the defendant did not ask any questions because he already knew the answers, Steinglass argued, asking the jury not to believe the false narrative that the defendant was too busy White House to notice it. large sums of money were being spent.

There were two documents that showed handwritten notes from Trump's CFO and his controller that clearly laid out the reimbursement scheme: 130 times two, to cover taxes, plus another expense, plus a bonus, for a total of 420 000 $. Steinglass said: “This is irrefutable evidence.

They completely rejected the defense's claim that it was legal work, he said, adding: “I'm almost speechless that they're still trying to make this argument that it's was acting under a legal mandate.

3. Election concerns

Steinglass focused on concerns he said Trump had about how the story of the alleged affair with an adult film star could harm his 2016 presidential campaign. He argued that Trump -even had Pecker and Cohen work to quash negative media allegations, particularly women's allegations about Trump, before 2016.

The prosecutor said it all started during that August 2015 meeting at Trump Tower with National Enquirer publisher Pecker. Steinglass said: Once money starts changing hands, it is a violation of federal election law.

He reiterated that Trump's concern was not his family, but the election, and the deal with the tabloid shows that was the motivation for a settlement 10 years after the alleged meeting.

It's about buying an item you don't intend to print, so no one else can print it, Steinglass said, referring to Blanche's argument that tabloids often buy articles and then choose not to publish them.

Tying that to Daniels' payment, Steinglass reminded jurors of when the agreement for Daniels to sign a nondisclosure agreement came after the Access Hollywood tape became public.

Stormy Daniels was a walking, talking reminder that the accused was more than just words, Steinglass said.

NPR's Andrea Bernstein contributed to this report.

