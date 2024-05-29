Karnataka govt to settle L80 while awaiting hotel bill from PM Modi's Mysuru visit in 2023 | Bengaluru





Amid a row over pending bills for Prime Minister Narendra Modis stay in Mysuru during his visit in April last year, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said the government of The State would pay the contributions. The Radisson Blu Hotel in Mysuru hosted Prime Minister Modi for two days during his visit to the state on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Tiger Project in 2023, ahead of the assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Eshwar Khandre said, "It is a tradition for the state government to pay the bills of dignitaries like the Prime Minister and President during their visit to Karnataka. The state government of the day did not involve itself in hosting the Prime Minister as there was a model code of conduct. We will resolve the dispute by paying all outstanding invoices. Earlier, a report in The Hindu said that the Karnataka forest department had been tasked to carry out the inauguration of the 50th anniversary of the Project Tiger event from April 9 to 11 at a cost of 3 million. The union government even assured 100% assistance in the expenses of the event. However, the cost of the event increased to 6.33 million due to lack of time and the union government only gave 3 million in aid. The financial department of the Radisson Blu hotel has repeatedly reminded us of pending invoices. 80.6 lakh for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stay and they received no response. Later, hotel management threatened legal action if the bills were not paid by June 1, 2024.

