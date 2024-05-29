China and Russia issue nuclear warnings

The leaders of Russia and China have together changed their positions on nuclear weapons, marking a departure from decades of cautious Chinese thinking.

The Sino-Russian agreement is important because it comes with a common challenge to strengthening the West's alliances and military presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

While the nuclear element of joint press release following the May 16 summit While the emergence of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin has not been trumpeted and received little media attention, the two countries have clarified where they agree on important issues.

China in the background accelerated the expansion of its nuclear forces and new missile silo fields, leading the Pentagon to predict it could more than triple its capacity to 1,500 weapons by 2035.

While Beijing appears to adhere to a historic commitment that it would not be the first to use nuclear weapons, its actual doctrine remains unclear, the lack of military dialogue with its rivals and recent purges at the top of its nuclear forces are worrying. to uncertainties.

Nonetheless, it is clear that President Xi views nuclear weapons as pieces on the global chessboard in a way that no previous leader of the People's Republic has deemed necessary or desirable. Mao Zedong himself called the atomic bomb a paper tiger.

This is no longer true. Buried in the joint communiqué was a series of mutual agreements on nuclear weapons by this de facto alliance against democracies.

These were easily ignored by anyone focused on the immediate political questions of the moment, namely whether China was supplying weapons to Russia and whether Xi was about to attack Taiwan.

One was a matter of omission, spotted by the keen China watcher. Bill Bishop, which highlighted this in its regular newsletter. But there was more than that to the two autocrats' statement.

The omission comes in a section of the communiqué reiterating its support for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the joint declaration of five nuclear powers (United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom and France) of January 3, 2022 asserting that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

In an earlier statement, Putin and Xi added that all nuclear-armed states should not deploy such weapons abroad and should withdraw those already deployed. This time, the language was missing.

In essence, this demonstrated China's formal assent to Putin's decision to station nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus at the invitation of its ally, the dictator Alexander Lukashenka.

Like Ukraine and China's neighbor Kazakhstan, Belarus gave up its Soviet-era stockpiles of nuclear weapons in the 1990s in exchange for security guarantees from Russia, the United States and Great Britain. -Brittany.

China has long joined Russia in denouncing the double standard whereby the United States continues to stockpile short-range tactical nuclear weapons in NATO member states. He now seems to accept the principle when applied to his own ally.

In return, Xi won Putin's support for an attack on moves by Asia's industrialized democracies to rearm and strengthen their ties in the face of enormous power China. military investment And territorial expansion or expand military alliances and establish military bases near the borders of other nuclear-weapon states, the statement said.

Xi and Putin have expressed serious concerns that the United States, under the pretext of conducting joint exercises with its allies, clearly aimed at China and Russia, has moved to deploy land-based intermediate-range missile systems in the Asia-Pacific region (perhaps a reference to plans to sell 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles to Japan and defend the so-called first island chain that surrounds China's coast.)

They did not specify which systems were mentioned but warned the United States and NATO against taking extended deterrence measures against their individual allies. They also pointed out the Opening pact strengthen defense cooperation between the United States, Great Britain and Australia.

In unusually specific language, the two leaders warned against building infrastructure in Australia, a signatory to the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty, that could be used by U.S. and British nuclear forces to conduct operations and carry out US-British and Australian nuclear submarines. cooperation.

The AUKUS agreement provides for the joint construction of nuclear-powered submarines and common basis in Western Australia, but Australian ships will not carry nuclear missiles, a distinction absent from the Sino-Russian statement.

Why so many details, when so much seems so far removed from today's conflicts over trade, tariffs and wars in Europe and the Middle East?

While serving Xi's ambition to unite autocrats against democracies, the document also served Putin by confirming that the Pacific is his own backyard. Much of the Russian Far East consists of sparsely populated territories that were ceded to the tsars by the Qing dynasty in the 19th century. Both men ride the tigers of nationalism, made of something more volatile than paper.

For anyone willing to dismiss autocratic communiqués as propaganda of no pressing importance, it is worth noting the Chinese leaders concluding their words to his friend Putin: As they say in China, the bark of trees is formed by the accumulation of land, while an accumulation of water creates oceans.

Michael Sheridans' new biography of Xi Jinping, The Red Emperor, will be published by Headline Books, part of the Hachette Group, in August 2024. He is the author of China Gate: A New History of the People's Republic and Hong Kong (2021) and was correspondent in the Far East then correspondent in Paris for the Sunday Times.

Edge of Europe is CEPA's online journal covering critical foreign policy topics in Europe and North America. All opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or views of the institutions they represent or of the Center for European Policy Analysis.