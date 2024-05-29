Turkish army conducts large-scale exercise in Zmir





Izmir Around 11,000 military personnel took part in the largest joint military exercise of the Turkish Armed Forces in the western province of Zmir. With 1,500 foreign soldiers from 45 countries, the exercise, which began on May 9, was marked by a “public day” on May 27, during which the families of the soldiers and the relatives of the martyrs and former fighters attended a dedicated segment. Activities began with land bombardment, followed by artillery and mortar fire in support of amphibious operations. The night saw continued air assault operations, including the airlift of artillery, howitzers, and control and command vehicles. The exercise is expected to culminate on May 30 with Distinguished Observers Day, during which President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is expected to attend closing remarks. The inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces, including indigenous warships, Turkish jets, helicopters, drones and UCAVs, is actively engaged in the Efes-2024 exercise. Participation also involved maritime vehicles from Trkies' first indigenous frigate project. During the observation day, images of the urban warfare carried out by the marine infantry units will be broadcast in real time on the screens of the observation site thanks to the ASELSAN camera and worn communication systems. by the soldiers. Trkiyes' first jet trainer made its first appearance during the exercise, local media reported. In addition, the exercise area hosts a defense industry exhibition, showcasing products manufactured with local and national capabilities by 47 defense industry companies and currently in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces. “I am a retired colonel. These exercises are crucial to demonstrate unity and solidarity between the armed forces and the nation,” said a retired colonel observing the exercise.

