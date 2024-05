Donald Trump announces he will stop all sales of electric cars

Former United States President Donald J. Trump, currently facing 34 counts in criminal court, is campaigning for re-election this fall by attacking the electric car industry, increasingly popular. Trump has already called on oil and gas industry executives to donate significant campaign funds in exchange for reversing the Biden administration's climate policies. If elected next November, Trump would reduce tailpipe emissions targets and significantly reduce tax credits for electric vehicles. These policies could prove unpopular, even among Republican voters, as electric vehicle production has spurred job growth and investment in Southern states.

The automotive landscape is much different than it was in 2016, when Trump assumed the presidency. Despite its best efforts, the electric vehicle market has seen significant growth over the past eight years. Only 159,139 electric vehicles were sold in the United States in 2016, and that number is expected to exceed 1.5 million (or 10% of new car sales in the United States) in 2024. Even if Donald Trump were elected and curbed tax credits for electric vehicles, the market may already be at a tipping point in its growth. The electric car market has crossed the divide between early adopters and traditional consumers. Analysts predict that widespread adoption of electric vehicles will continue to grow regardless of Donald Trump's actions, but perhaps at a reduced rate.

William Clay Ford Jr., executive chairman of Ford Motor, told the New York Times: Our timeline as a company, our planning timeline, is much longer than election cycles, Mr. Ford said during a event organized by the Detroit Free. Tap last month. When politicians go back and forth on us, it becomes really difficult for us.

Investment in U.S. manufacturing, boosted by President Joe Biden's inflation reduction law, will continue apace even with a second Donald Trump term. Hyundai, for example, is investing $13 billion in electric vehicle production in Georgia, a state that Donald Trump narrowly lost by 12,000 votes in 2020. By threatening the livelihoods of blue-collar Americans, Trump could do more more harm than good to its case in 2020. these states dependent on the manufacturing industry.

With billions in investment from automakers, charging companies, dealer networks and advertising, it seems unlikely that Donald Trump will be able to stop the electric vehicle market's audacity. Republican strongholds Texas and Florida are increasingly adopting electric vehicles as a mode of transportation, trailing California in terms of electric vehicle registrations. Electric vehicles appear to be equally popular among Republican and Democratic consumers. Alienating ordinary working-class Americans by appealing to his fervent base seems to be Donald Trump's raison d'être, so we'll have to wait until November to see if it actually works.

This article was originally published on Jalopnik.

